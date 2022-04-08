Shehnaaz Gill does gidda with elderly neighbours from her village, fans says ‘yaar mazaa hi aagaya’. Watch

Shehnaaz Gill is currently at her native place in Punjab and has shared a video from her time with her elderly neighbours. The Punjabi singer-actor has shared a video as she spent some quality time with them, singing songs and doing gidda. The women are seen standing in a circle, singing songs in the neighbourhood. Also read: Sidharth Shukla holds Shehnaaz Gill's hand in her phone wallpaper pic, Sidnaaz fans get emotional. See pic

Sharing the video, Shehnaaz wrote, “#family #shehnaazgill #boliyan.” She is seen in a lavender salwar-kameez paired with a matching dupatta. She is the only one singing aloud with accurate lyrics as they all clap and do a few gidda steps. Her brother Shehbaz Badesha is also seen standing with them.

Shehnaaz's friend Ken Ferns commented on the video, "Missing all of you already." Shehbaz also dropped a few heart-eyes emojis. Giorgia Andriani dropped a heart icon in the comments section.

A fan commented on the post, “Hayye my old gill is back.” Another wrote, “Yr mjaaa he aagya baby ko aise dekh k (it's so much fun watching her like this).” “ A comment also read, ”How cute shehnaaz wanted to see you happy always, so happy to see you having fun with family." One more wrote, “Punjabi culture gidha boliya.” Many called her “punjabi kudi” and “punjaben” as well in the comments section.

A day before, Shehnaaz had announced her arrival in her village with a video. She captioned it, “Mera pind … mere khet (my village, my farms).” She was seen in a floral salwar-kameez, sitting on a tractor, running through crops in her farm and posing around in a garden.

Shehnaaz had featured in several Punjabi music videos before she made it big with Bigg Boss 13, on which she was one of the finalists. She came close to actor Sidharth Shukla, who went on to win the show. She featured in a few music videos with Sidharth before his untimely death last year. Shehnaaz has been keeping a low profile ever since his death and also released a music video as a tribute to him. Last year, she also featured alongside Diljit Dosanjh in the film, Honsla Rakh.

