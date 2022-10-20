Shehnaaz Gill hugs Vicky Kaushal as ‘two Punjabis’ come together for a pic: 'Hun bani na gal'

Shehnaaz Gill met fellow ‘Punjabi’ actor Vicky Kaushal at a recent Diwali party in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, Shehnaaz posted photos as she posed with Vicky. In the first photo, Shehnaaz and Vicky Kaushal smiled as they hugged each other. Vicky had his arm around Shehnaaz in the next photo. Director Kabir Khan and actor Jibraan Khan were seen in the background. (Also Read | Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal set cute couple goals, Shehnaaz Gill decks up in black saree)

The last photo, slightly blurred, showed Shehnaaz laughing as Vicky held her. For the occasion, Shehnaaz draped a black saree while Vicky opted for a blue and white outfit. Sharing the pictures, Shehnaaz wrote, "Hun bani na gal ….. 2 Punjabi ek frame vch (Now, this counts as something …..two Punjabis in the same frame) (red heart emoji)." She also tagged Vicky.

Reacting to the pictures, fans showered them with love. A person commented, "Vicky Kaushal and Punjab ki Katrina Kaif (Hindustan ki Shehnaaz Gill) in one frame." Another fan wrote, "So finally she must have met Katrina Kaif as she wanted her to meet since bb13 time." A comment read, "Your smile is saying a thousand words."

Shehnaaz has spoken about being compared with Katrina on several occasions. Speaking with Yashraj Mukhate on his YouTube channel earlier this year, Shehnaaz had said, "When my mother used to go to parlours when I was a child, they used to tell her 'Oh your daughter looks like Katrina'. But now I have become India's Shehnaaz Gill and Katrina Kaif has become Punjab's Katrina Kaif. Do you know how? She has married Vicky Kaushal and where is he from?"

As Yashraj replied Punjab, Shehnaaz said, "So she will be Punjab's Katrina na? So I'm India's Shehnaaz Gill." In 2019, on Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz had introduced herself as ‘Punjab ki Katrina’, leaving show host Salman Khan laughing. Following that, Shehnaaz told her fans in an Instagram live that she's no longer ‘Punjab ki Katrina’ as she's ‘India ki Shehnaaz.’

Shehnaaz gained fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 13. She began her modelling career with the 2015 music video, Shiv Di Kitaab. In 2017, she made her debut with the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England and later starred in Kala Shah Kala and Daaka in 2019. Shehnaaz was last seen in Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. She is now set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Sajid Khan's 100%.

Vicky will be seen in director Meghna Gulzar's next biopic film Sam Bahadur with Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra. He will also feature in director Laxman Utekar's untitled romantic comedy film alongside Sara Ali Khan. Vicky also has the comedy film Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani and an untitled film with Triptii Dimri in the pipeline.

