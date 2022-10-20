Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal set cute couple goals, Shehnaaz Gill decks up in black saree at Bollywood Diwali bash. Watch

Actors Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Kartik Aaryan, and Shehnaaz GiIl attended the Diwali party hosted by film producer Ramesh Taurani. The event was also attended by Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Nora Fatehi, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, among many others. Several pictures and videos of the celebrities decked up in stunning outfits were shared by the paparazzi. (Also Read | Katrina Kaif recalls she said 'who is this guy?' when she saw Vicky Kaushal for the first time in Manmarziyaan promo)

Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account posted a clip in which Vicky Kaushal and Katrina held each other as they posed for pictures. After clicking pictures, they were approached by a fan for pictures. Vicky turned photographer for Katrina and the girl as he clicked their pictures. He also clicked selfies with Katrina and the fan. Katrina also interacted with the girl. For the occasion, Vicky opted for blue and white ethnic wear, while Katrina draped a red saree.

Kartik Aaryan smiled as he posed for pictures. The actor opted for a white ethnic outfit for the party. Shehnaaz Gill arrived at the event wearing a black saree with a matching blouse. She laughed, interacted and also made a face at the paparazzi, while getting her pictures clicked.

Shilpa was seen at the event posing for pictures. She wore a brown outfit and matching jewellery. Raj arrived at the event wearing a black and white ethnic outfit. He also had a black mask covering his face.

Vicky was seen at the event days after he wrapped up director Meghna Gulzar's next biopic film Sam Bahadur with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh. He will be next seen in director Laxman Utekar's untitled romantic comedy film alongside Sara Ali Khan. He also has the comedy film Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani and an untitled film with Triptii Dimri in the pipeline.

Fans will see Katrina in Gurmmeet Singh's Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The horror-comedy is all set to release on November 4. Katrina will also feature in Merry Christmas along with Vijay Sethupathi. She also has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, scheduled to release on April 23, 2023.

Kartik, on the other hand, will be seen with Kiara Advani in Satyaprem Ki Katha. Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023. He will also be seen in Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon, slated to release on February 10, 2023. He also has Freddy, produced by Ekta Kapoor, with Alaya F. Fans will also see him in Hansal Mehta's Captain India.

