Shehnaaz Gill limps, throws away her heels after photo session with paparazzi: 'Mere saath empathise karo'

Shehnaaz Gill was spotted on Friday by the paparazzi while she was busy with a shoot. While talking to the paparazzi. Shehnaaz revealed that she is hurt as she posed for the pictures. In the clip she looks at her foot and says, “Mein theek nahi hun (I am not okay)." Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill channels her inner 'Senorita' in new video, fans say 'baby on fire'. Watch

In the video, Shehnaaz is seen limping and later posing for the paparazzi. At one point, she sits down and says, “Aray yar. Mein theek nahi hun (looks at her foot). Mere saath empathise karo. Mere lagi hui hai (I am not okay. You guys should empathise with me. I am hurt).” While going back to she also removes her heels out of pain.

Shehnaaz rose to fame after appearing on Bigg Boss 13. Her rumoured boyfriend, late television actor Sidharth Shukla won the show. They were a fan favourites and were addressed as ‘SidNaz’. Last year, Sidharth died of heart attack. Shehnaaz later sang a song for Sidharth as a tribute titled Tu Yaheen Hai.

She recently made her ramp walk debut, as well as her live performance debut. She performed to Chikni Chameli, The Punjaabban song, among other dance numbers at Mumbai Police's Umang event last month.

It is rumoured that the Punjabi actor-singer will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, in which she will romance Jassie Gill. The makers or Shehnaaz have not confirmed the news, but Shehnaaz was spotted with Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam, her rumoured co-stars in the film, at Mumbai airport last month.

