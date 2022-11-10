Shehnaaz Gill shares an emotional review after watching Uunchai: 'I cried a lot'

Shehnaaz Gill attended the special screening of the upcoming film Uunchai on Wednesday. It was hosted by Anupam Kher's acting school, Actor Prepares. The screening was attended by many celebrities such as Jaya Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Bhagyashree among others. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account posted a video in which Shehnaaz talked to reporters after watching the movie. (Also read: Abhishek Bachchan greets Kangana Ranaut at Uunchai screening; Salman Khan, Bhagyashree join Sooraj Barjatya)

In a paparazzo video, Shehnaaz responded when reporters asked her if she cried after watching the movie. She said, “Haan, bhot zayada (Yes, I cried a lot).” The reporters asked if this would be a hit movie or not. To which Shehnaaz replied, “Arey of course itne, mai bol rhi hoon mai bohot royi hoon, bohot achi picture hai, sabko dekhni chaiye, iss mai message hai jaha tak mujhe samjh aaya hai, impossible cheezo ko bhi possible bana sakte hai (Yes of course, I am saying that I have cried a lot, it is a very good film, everyone should watch it, one message that I have got from this movie is that impossible things can be made possible)."

Reacting to the video, one of her fans wrote, “Ok, will watch because you recommended this (red heart emoji).” Another fan commented, “Can't wait to watch this movie now, Shehnaaz has recommended it as well, she is so adorable.” Other fan wrote, “Queen of hearts.” Many fans expressed their desire to watch this movie and dropped heart emojis for Shehnaaz.

Uunchai is a film based on friendship, which stars Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Sarika and Neena Gupta alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The film is set to release on November 11.

Shehnaaz was seen in Bigg Boss 13 and became one of the finalists on the show. She will make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is directed by Farhad Samji, which also s Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge. The film is set to release in 2023.

