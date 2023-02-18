Shehzada box office collection day 1: Kartik Aaryan film opens much weaker than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada could not manage a stellar opening on Friday. With a reported first day collection of ₹7 crore, it is much behind Kartik's career-best opener, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film is directed by Rohit Dhawan and also stars Kriti Sanon. (Also read: Shehzada movie review: Logic takes a back seat in this loud Kartik Aaryan-starrer)

As per a report on early estimates, by trade insider Sacnilk, the film is expected to have collected ₹7 crore on day one. This is in stark contrast to ₹14 crore opening for Kartik's last release, horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared figures from all prominent multiplex chains. “SHEHZADA NATIONAL CHAINS *DAY 1* STATUS… #Shehzada #PVR: 1.47 cr #INOX: 92 lacs #Cinepolis: 53 lacs Total: ₹ 2.92 cr," he wrote.

On comparison, the week's other release, Hollywood film Antman and The Wasp: Quantumania is doing better at ticket windows. “#AntMan PVR: 2.35 cr #INOX: 1.05 cr #Cinepolis: 75 lacs Total: ₹ 4.15 cr,” Taran Adarsh had tweeted earlier on Friday. The figures are expected to rise with the entire day's collection.

Shehzada is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo which starred actor Allu Arjun in the lead role. The Hindi remake is helmed by Rohit Dhawan. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Sunny Hinduja and Manisha Koirala. Shehzada marks Kriti and Kartik's second collaboration after Luka Chuppi.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the first movie in phase five of Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe. It takes the superhero and his resizing powers into the Quantum realm, a subatomic world where he meets new challenges.

Directed by Peyton Reed of The Mandalorian fame, the film stars Paul Rudd as Scott/Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne/The Wasp, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne, and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym. The third installment adds Jonathan Majors as the new antagonist, Kang the Conqueror.

