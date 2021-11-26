Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan's look from New Delhi schedule leaks, actor sports earring and kurta. See pic

Kartik Aaryan is in New Delhi to shoot his new movie Shehzada. The actor's look from the movie has leaked online. 
Published on Nov 26, 2021 10:01 PM IST 
Published on Nov 26, 2021 10:01 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Kartik Aaryan is currently in the national capital to shoot for his new movie Shehzada and it seems like his look from the movie has leaked online. 

In pictures shared by fan accounts, Kartik Aaryan was seen wearing a white kurta and a silver earring standing outside. His hair was ruffled, as though he had just woken up. The cameras caught the actor with his toothbrush in his hand. 

A fan account shares a pic of Kartik Aaryan from the sets of Shehzada. 

On Thursday, Kartik had confirmed he has touched down in New Delhi. Taking to Instagram, the actor posed for a selfie with the Jama Masjid in the background. He shared the picture with the caption, “Shehzada in Dilli.”

In October, Kartik had shared a poster of the film along with the release date. He shared it on Instagram with the caption, “#Shehzada Duniya ka Sabse Gareeb Prince (the world's poorest prince.)” 

As reported by Indianexpress.com, Shehzada is reportedly a remake of Allu Arjun's hit film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Shehzada is directed by Rohit Dhawan. The film also features Kriti Sanon. The two stars had previously starred in Luka Chuppi. 

Kartik recently appeared in Netflix's Dhamaka. The actor played the role of a news anchor named Arjun Pathak who is caught between getting high TRPs for his channel and saving the city. 

The Hindustan Times review read, “Even though Dhamaka isn't a film high on music but it's track Kya Khoya Paaya during the climax, pierces through your heart and stays with you for long, as it beautifully sums up the entire film. If you like thrillers, Dhamaka won't disappoint you and Kartik Aaryan, definitely impresses with his never-seen-before avatar and a convincing performance.” 

Besides Shezada, Kartik has a number of projects in the pipeline. This includes Freddy, backed by Ekta Kapoor, and the sequel of Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. 

 

