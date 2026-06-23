Shekhar Kapur lauds Imtiaz Ali for breaking box office myth with Main Vaapas Aaunga: ‘What counts is a great story’

Imtiaz Ali’s film Main Vaapas Aaunga is witnessing a strong resurgence in theatres. After a slow start, positive word-of-mouth has begun working in the film’s favour, with packed theatres reported across multiple cities and a noticeable jump in box office numbers. Recently, acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur also took note of the film’s performance.

Shekhar Kapur praises Imtiaz Ali’s film

Imtiaz Ali on Main Vaapas Aaunga shoot.(Photo: Instagram)

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He took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Thank you Imtiaz Ali. With your film Main Wapaas Aaunga , you busted the myth that the first week box office defines the future of your film. You proved what counts is a great story well told.. What counts is respect for your audiences."

Thank you Imtiaz Ali. With your film Main Wapaas Aaunga , you busted the myth that the first week box office defines the future of your film.



You proved what counts is a great story well told..



What counts is respect for your audiences#MainWaapasAaunga #Movies… — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 22, 2026

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office performance

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{{^usCountry}} Imtiaz Ali’s film initially minted ₹1.15 Cr when it released in theatres on June 12. The film earned around the same amount during its first week, but as audiences took to social media to praise it—with many viewers reportedly crying after watching it—the word of mouth spread rapidly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Imtiaz Ali’s film initially minted ₹1.15 Cr when it released in theatres on June 12. The film earned around the same amount during its first week, but as audiences took to social media to praise it—with many viewers reportedly crying after watching it—the word of mouth spread rapidly. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The film picked up in its second week and has reportedly gained additional shows, witnessing a 130% jump despite competition from Cocktail 2. On its second Friday, the film made ₹1.90 Cr, higher than its opening day collection. Over the recent weekend, it saw further growth, registering a 55 percent jump in collections by minting ₹4.35 Cr on Saturday. Sunday saw another 5 percent rise, earning ₹5.75 Cr. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film picked up in its second week and has reportedly gained additional shows, witnessing a 130% jump despite competition from Cocktail 2. On its second Friday, the film made ₹1.90 Cr, higher than its opening day collection. Over the recent weekend, it saw further growth, registering a 55 percent jump in collections by minting ₹4.35 Cr on Saturday. Sunday saw another 5 percent rise, earning ₹5.75 Cr. {{/usCountry}}

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The film starred Nasseruddin Shah, Sharvari, Vedang Raina and Diljit Dosnajh in lead roles.The film's music is given by AR Rahman.

Main Vaapas Aaunga review

HT City’s Rishabh Suri gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, perhaps what lingers most about Main Vaapas Aaunga is that it isn't really a film about Partition or even lost love. It's a film about memory itself. About the people and emotions that refuse to leave us, even when everything else begins to fade. In an era where Hindi cinema often mistakes scale for feeling, Main Vaapas Aaunga delivers something far rarer: a deeply human story. It may stumble occasionally, but when it soars, it reaches the kind of emotional heights few filmmakers today can access. By the time the credits roll, you are left with moist eyes, and the lingering ache of a story that refuses to leave you long after you have left the theatre."

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