Shekhar Kapur reveals he is dyslexic, had attention deficit disorder too: ‘Would have not made any films…’

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur took to Twitter and talked about his diagnosis of dyslexia. He also mentioned that he had attention deficit disorder, ADD, which is common for dyslexia. In a tweet, the Mr India director talked about his life lessons and was thankful for not having special schools for him. Also read: Anil Kapoor finds rare pic with Sridevi from Mr India sets, comments on director Shekhar Kapur

Shekhar Kapur reveals he has dyslexia.(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He wrote, “Lessons of Life: I am completely dyslexic and have intense ADD. I don’t know what else! Thank God there were no special schools for kids like me when I was growing up. They would have beaten out all the rebellion in me. Certainly would not have made any films. Or been creative.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After he shared the post, several social media rushed to the comment section and shared their thoughts on the subject. While many agreed with Shekhar, one user commented, “Schools don't make or break a child's future. Ultimately it is the talent of the child that takes her to wherever she wants. There are many highly successful people out there who didn't go to great schools.”

“The issue isn't so simple. You were perhaps lucky your school kept you. For thousands of other children with special abilities or needs are denied admission every day. It's not about special schools, it's about regular schools being inclusive,” added another user. Someone also said, “Schools for Special aid children are blessing for those parents who has child with disability! Dyslexia or ADD may sound minor disorder for some but it's a punishment for those parents whose children suffer the severity of this disorder!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is the first time that Shekhar has opened up about himself. He is quite active on Twitter and keeps sharing his views on several topics. In his previous tweet, he shared yet another life lesson. He wrote, “Time is the most compulsive storyteller of all.. for it needs a linear narrative to justify its existence.”

Shekhar's last directorial outing was What's Love Got to Do with It. Touted as a romantic comedy film, it was released last year. The film featured Shabana Azmi, Emma Thompson, Lily James, Shazad Latif, Sajal Aly, Oliver Chris, Asim Chaudhry, Jeff Mirza, Alice Orr-Ewing, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. He is currently planning to make an ‘Indian Harry Potter’, which will be equivalent to the original franchise.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.