Shekhar Suman jokes about Aamir Khan's third wedding with Gauri Spratt: 'He's running a triple engine now'

Aamir Khan tied the knot for the third time with Gauri Spratt on July 5 in an intimate marriage registration ceremony at his Pali Hills home. Now, Shekhar Suman has taken a satirical dig at the actor in the latest episode of his popular YouTube talk show, Shekhar Tonite. He even asked the country's political leaders to take a lesson from Aamir on how to form alliances.

'Politicians should learn the art of forming alliances from Aamir'

Shekhar Suman took a sarcastic dig at Aamir Khan's third wedding.

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Speaking about Aamir, he said, “This man has given a unique vision to several generations yet to come. And that vision is to chase something till you don’t achieve it. Politicians, especially, should learn a lot from him. It’s often said that politicians know how to form alliances. But they should learn the art of forming alliances with this man.”

Shekhar joked that Aamir Khan has successfully formed a “mahagathbandhan” (grand alliance). He said, “Our government can’t run a double engine smoothly, and he’s running a triple engine now.”

Shekhar Suman jokes about Aamir's third marriage

Shekhar Suman quipped, “Aapne Gauri… ek minute… gaur kiya hoga,” taking the name of Aamir Khan’s third wife, but not without wit and humour. He joked, “Aamir's talent is unimaginable. He’s unique. He’s like the engine where petrol, ethanol, and isobutanol are blended together. But despite that, this engine hasn’t ceased yet, and is smoothly running on the tracks towards a new destination."

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{{^usCountry}} He added, “Aamir Khan has formed the government for the third time with full majority. Is Aamir Khan the NDA government or what? Even PM Modi must be thinking that he just broke Nehru’s record, and now he has a new competitor in Aamir Khan." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “Aamir Khan has formed the government for the third time with full majority. Is Aamir Khan the NDA government or what? Even PM Modi must be thinking that he just broke Nehru’s record, and now he has a new competitor in Aamir Khan." {{/usCountry}}

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Shekhar Suman also pointed out that Aamir Khan’s third wedding took place in the presence of his first two wives and their children — Ira Khan, Junaid Khan and Azad. “This is called vasudhaiva kutumbakam (the world is one family),” said Shekhar.

He then landed a witty one-liner. He said, “Now, I get why he’s called the ‘perfectionist’. He continues to do something till he becomes perfect at it. As we all know, perfection ki koi seema nahi hoti… Seema chhodiye, koi Reena, koi Kiran nahi hoti."

Aamir and Gauri's wedding

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Aamir and Gauri have known each other for 25 years after they first met in Bengaluru. They remained connected over the years before reconnecting in 2023, after which they soon began dating. Aamir made his relationship public on his 60th birthday last year. In June this year, he declared that he would tie the knot with Gauri.

He said, “Shaadi hai 5 July ko. Ghar pe hi kar rahe hain. Bahut hi choti shaadi hai. Bahut hi khaas din hai 5 tarikh hamare liye. Dono families hain aur kuch khaas dost hain. (The wedding is on 5 July. We are hosting it at home; it's a very small, intimate affair. It is a very special day for us. Both families and a few close friends will be there.)”