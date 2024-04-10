Shekhar Suman extends olive branch to Kangana Ranaut after she joins politics, recalls her ugly breakup with Adhyayan

Shekhar Suman on Kangana-Adhyayan breakup

Asked why he said Kangana and Adhyayan could not be blamed for their breakup in a 2023 interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shekhar said, “I mean, these relationships happen, and nobody wants to sort of have a relationship and just break up and move on... They (Kangana and Adhyayan) were happy when they were together and then they went their own way. It was destiny. There should be no ill will or no inimical feelings towards each other. Sometimes, in the heat of the moment, things happen. But one should always look back with fondness.”

‘We are not holding on to anything at all’

Asked to share if after Kangana joined the BJP, a party that we supports as well, did he prefer to build an equation again with her, Shekhar seemed to extend an olive branch to the actor. He said, "We are not holding on to anything at all. Not the family, not Adhyayan. I think it is pointless talking about it. I said it was just a phase. It happens, and then it's over."

Kangana Ranaut and Adhyayan Suman's relationship

Kangana and Adhyayan were in a relationship in 2008-2009 for a few months. They also worked together in Raaz: The Mystery Continues (2009). They had an messy breakup and he even made several allegations against her, accusing her of trying to influence him. Adhyayan claimed Kangana was an abusive girlfriend, who made his life 'hellish' for the one year they dated.

In 2023, Adhyayan opened up about why he spoke about his break up with Kangana 'not in 2009, but in 2017', almost eight years after they dated. In an interview with News18, the actor had said he 'faced backlash' for speaking about his breakup in public, but he did not regret it at all.

