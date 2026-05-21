Shekhar Suman says Bollywood filmmakers today are ‘plagiarists dependent on formula’, not original thinkers | Exclusive

He was barely 21 when Shekhar Suman entered the film industry with Utsav. From starring opposite Rekha in his debut to being part of one of the most popular sitcoms of the 90s and establishing himself as a talk show host, the veteran actor has come a long way. After years of being away from the camera, Shekhar Suman returned to fiction shows with Heeramandi a couple of years ago. In a chat with Hindustan Times, the 62-year-old reflects on his journey so far and the changing landscape of Hindi cinema.

Shekhar Suman on being ‘lucky’ in his career

Shekhar Suman shares his opinion on modern Indian cinema.

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At 21, Shekhar Suman got his big break with Utsav, Girish Karnad’s arthouse film starring Rekha, Shashi Kapoor, Amjad Khan, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta, among others. He tells us that he got the film within 15 days of moving to Mumbai (then Bombay) in 1983. “I guess I was plain lucky. There is something called destiny,” he says. “You have to be part of the right projects, and an actor has to get the right opportunity. I came to Bombay and within 15 days, I was chosen as the hero opposite Rekha ji (in Utsav).” Within two months, Shekhar was on set. Utsav released, and the actor got more work with films like Nache Mayuri, Sansar, and Tridev. In the 90s, as film roles depleted, the actor moved to television. Here, too, he attributes his success to fate. “That's destiny. Else, why would Jaya Bachchan pick me up for Dekh Bhai Dekh or why would Vinod Pandey choose me for Reporter?” he argues. Both Reporter and Dekh Bhai Dekh were huge successes. And later in the 90s, Shekhar became a household name as the host of Moves & Shakers, arguably India’s first Hindi late-night talk show.

Modern directors are plagiarists

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{{^usCountry}} After that, Shekhar focused more on non-fiction shows, including The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and Comedy Circus. He returned to acting with Heeramandi in 2024 and has since signed new projects. The actor says he has observed many changes in the industry in the four decades he has been a part of it. “Technically, we have become as good as any in the world. But somewhere we lack that originality,” he argues. “You have a set of actors who have a certain image to conform to, so they get stuck in that rut. And the directors, because of the financial pressures, are trying to find a formula.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After that, Shekhar focused more on non-fiction shows, including The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and Comedy Circus. He returned to acting with Heeramandi in 2024 and has since signed new projects. The actor says he has observed many changes in the industry in the four decades he has been a part of it. “Technically, we have become as good as any in the world. But somewhere we lack that originality,” he argues. “You have a set of actors who have a certain image to conform to, so they get stuck in that rut. And the directors, because of the financial pressures, are trying to find a formula.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The formulaic path to success in mainstream cinema irks the actor. Indicting the new-age directors, he says, “There’s too much dependence on formula. They are plagiarists, not original thinkers like K. Asif, Bimal Roy, Guru Dutt, or Raj Kapoor. Their films have stayed for about 60-70 years. I still watch Gunga Jumna. Mughal-E-Azam still gives me goosebumps. Kaagaz Ke Phool, Pyaasa, or Mera Naam Joker are classics because they were originals. Today, what has changed is that there's too much emphasis on making it successful, rather than on making it more creatively beautiful. That's not a good sign. We have to return to being original and stick to our strengths and DNA. That's very important.” Shekhar Suman's new show {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The formulaic path to success in mainstream cinema irks the actor. Indicting the new-age directors, he says, “There’s too much dependence on formula. They are plagiarists, not original thinkers like K. Asif, Bimal Roy, Guru Dutt, or Raj Kapoor. Their films have stayed for about 60-70 years. I still watch Gunga Jumna. Mughal-E-Azam still gives me goosebumps. Kaagaz Ke Phool, Pyaasa, or Mera Naam Joker are classics because they were originals. Today, what has changed is that there's too much emphasis on making it successful, rather than on making it more creatively beautiful. That's not a good sign. We have to return to being original and stick to our strengths and DNA. That's very important.” Shekhar Suman's new show {{/usCountry}}

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Shekhar is currently hosting his new talk show, Shekhar Tonite, which began streaming last week. The show streams on YouTube with a new guest each week. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was the inaugural guest, with showbiz celebs like Bobby Deol, Manoj Bajpayee, Ali Fazal, and Farah Khan set to appear in the coming episodes.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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