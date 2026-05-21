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Shekhar Suman says Bollywood filmmakers today are ‘plagiarists dependent on formula’, not original thinkers | Exclusive

Shekhar Suman talks to HT about his acting journey and the changes he has seen in the approach of filmmakers in Hindi cinema.

May 21, 2026 01:05 pm IST
By Abhimanyu Mathur
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He was barely 21 when Shekhar Suman entered the film industry with Utsav. From starring opposite Rekha in his debut to being part of one of the most popular sitcoms of the 90s and establishing himself as a talk show host, the veteran actor has come a long way. After years of being away from the camera, Shekhar Suman returned to fiction shows with Heeramandi a couple of years ago. In a chat with Hindustan Times, the 62-year-old reflects on his journey so far and the changing landscape of Hindi cinema.

Shekhar Suman on being ‘lucky’ in his career

Shekhar Suman shares his opinion on modern Indian cinema.

At 21, Shekhar Suman got his big break with Utsav, Girish Karnad’s arthouse film starring Rekha, Shashi Kapoor, Amjad Khan, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta, among others. He tells us that he got the film within 15 days of moving to Mumbai (then Bombay) in 1983. “I guess I was plain lucky. There is something called destiny,” he says. “You have to be part of the right projects, and an actor has to get the right opportunity. I came to Bombay and within 15 days, I was chosen as the hero opposite Rekha ji (in Utsav).” Within two months, Shekhar was on set. Utsav released, and the actor got more work with films like Nache Mayuri, Sansar, and Tridev. In the 90s, as film roles depleted, the actor moved to television. Here, too, he attributes his success to fate. “That's destiny. Else, why would Jaya Bachchan pick me up for Dekh Bhai Dekh or why would Vinod Pandey choose me for Reporter?” he argues. Both Reporter and Dekh Bhai Dekh were huge successes. And later in the 90s, Shekhar became a household name as the host of Moves & Shakers, arguably India’s first Hindi late-night talk show.

Modern directors are plagiarists

Shekhar is currently hosting his new talk show, Shekhar Tonite, which began streaming last week. The show streams on YouTube with a new guest each week. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was the inaugural guest, with showbiz celebs like Bobby Deol, Manoj Bajpayee, Ali Fazal, and Farah Khan set to appear in the coming episodes.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Mathur

Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.

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