Sherlyn Chopra recalls Deepika Padukone judging her for wearing short clothes: 'Apke pati ke jism par kya hai'

Ranveer Singh’s recent photoshoot for an international magazine has been making headlines. Multiple police complaints have also been filed against the actor for posing nude in a photoshoot. After Bengali actor and politician Mimi Chakraborty and actor Swara Bhasker reacted to people’s reaction to Ranveer’s nude pictures, Sherlyn Chopra has questioned society’s double standards. She also took a dig at Deepika Padukone. She said the actor, who is married to Ranveer, once judged her for wearing ‘skimpy clothes’ to an event. Read more: Swara Bhasker calls FIR on Ranveer Singh over nude photoshoot ‘foolishness’

After his photos for Paper Magazine were shared online, reactions – from celebs and fans alike – flooded in swift and fast. Now, Sherlyn has spoken about Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot, and how the internet continues to ponder over it. The actor said she did a similar photoshoot, also for an international magazine, but had to face mean and sexist comments.

“When I did a bold shoot (photoshoot) for an international magazine, society called me characterless and many other names. Why the double standard? Ye doglapan kyu (why the hypocrisy)? Jab maine shoot kiya tha, mere badan pe keere padey the (When I did a similar photoshoot, was there anything wrong with my body)?" Sherlyn said in an interview with India Today.

Sherlyn also shared an incident involving Deepika Padukone, as she expressed her views on the recent incidents involving her actor-husband. An FIR was filed against Ranveer by the founder of an NGO, who said he was worried the actor may influence the country’s youth as well as offended women. Another FIR was filed by a lawyer against the actor in Mumbai.

Speaking about why she was reacting to Ranveer’s bare-all photoshoot, Sherlyn said that his now-wife, Deepika, had once judged her for wearing skimpy clothes. The actor added she ‘at least wore something’, as compared to Ranveer, who was naked in most of the pictures from his magazine spread.

“'Mat boliye ki yeh toh chalta hain, it's okay. Hum kyu isey ek issue bana rahe hain. Yeh toh non-issue hain. Hain ye ek issue. Jis tarah Deepika Padukone ne mujhko dekha, aise upar se neeche. Ki itna chota sa top, itne chote sa short. Garimat hain kuch toh tha jism par. Apke patidev ke jism par kya hain madam? Kachu nahi hain.' (Don’t say that this is all okay and we are making an issue out of his photoshoot, which is a non-issue. But this is an issue. The way Deepika Padukone looked at me, from top to bottom, and judged me for wearing a small top with a pair of shorts. At least, I had some clothes on. What about her husband, what is he wearing? He is wearing nothing).”

