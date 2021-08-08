Sherlyn Chopra reflects on Playboy shoot in light of Raj Kundra case, says she didn't have issues with 'bold content'

Actor Sherlyn Chopra, who has accused Raj Kundra of misleading her into shooting 'porn', has spoken about how she gets trolled every time she talks about the subject, going as far back as her 2012 shoot for Playboy.

Raj Kundra, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, is currently in judicial custody for his alleged connection to a porn racket through his old company Armsprime and the app HotShots. Sherlyn Chopra filed a complaint against him earlier this year, and has spoken about alleged malpractices that were conducted by the businessman. She was questioned by the authorities on Friday.

To a leading daily, she said, "Every time I speak about pornography I am trolled. I had shot for Playboy in 2012 and it is true that I didn’t have issues shooting for bold content before, but when we break laws at that time we must question our actions. No authority will tolerate illegal pornography. So I just want to tell the trolls who say, 'what is wrong in pornography, we all watch it', that don’t forget, all porn websites have been banned by the government. This is the law and we must not break it, that too at such a big level.”

Sherlyn had spoken about her Playboy experience in a 2015 Hindustan Times interview. She said, "I wanted to do something risqué in 2012 and that’s when the thought of being a Playboy cover girl crossed my mind. And so I wrote to Mr Hefner expressing a sincere desire of wanting to do a cover shoot for Playboy, to which he responded immediately in the affirmative."

She had also spoken about the criticism that she attracted for her Playboy collaboration. She said, "I know that there are people who find it disturbing as their minds have been trained to think that ‘nudity’ is a synonym of ‘vulgarity’ and nothing more. As I am a seeker of truth, I refuse to believe in every bit of dogma as a fact."

In a recent interview with India Today Television, she alleged that Raj Kundra ‘misguided’ her into thinking that ‘semi-nude and porn’ shoots were normal.