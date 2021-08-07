Sherlyn Chopra, questioned in porn case, says she was asked about 'sambandh' with Raj Kundra

Sherlyn Chopra, who was questioned in connection with a porn racket by the property cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch on Friday, has said that she has come forward to help all the women who've been victimised by the case. Sherlyn had lodged a complaint against businessman Raj Kundra in April.

She told gathered mediapersons after her questioning ended that she was asked about her relationship with Raj Kundra, who has been put in judicial custody for his alleged involvement in the pornography racket, via his former company Armsprime and his app HotShots.

Sherlyn Chopra said, according to a leading daily, "They asked me about my agreement with Armsprime and what the terms and conditions of the contract were. They even asked about how many videos I shot with them and who all were a part of the content production. They also asked, 'Raj Kundra ke sath mere kaise sambandh the' and what about the other companies owned by him, 'do you have any information about them'? The whole day was spent sharing the information. Even I asked if there are any more questions, please ask as I want justice for all the women, artists who have been victims of this pornography racket."

She also spoke out against former Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant and said that Rakhi shouldn't be making 'generic' statements about the case. "People like Rakhi Sawant, who comes forward and says that Raj Kundra is this, Shilpa Shetty is that, 'Jai Jai Kaar karte hain', should understand that they shouldn't make any generic statements without checking the facts," she said. She had previously spoken out against Poonam Pandey, who voiced her support for Raj's wife, actor Shilpa Shetty, for having been involved in the matter.

Shilpa broke her silence on the case only recently, and in a social media post requested privacy for her family. Raj's application will now be heard in August.

Sherlyn also said that the 'property cell officers' assured her 'that this is not a vendetta against any person' and that she provided investigators with 'WhatsApp chats, agreements, copies of the statements which (she) had submitted to the Maharashtra Cyber Cell'.