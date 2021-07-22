Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sherlyn Chopra takes a dig at Poonam Pandey as she comments on Raj Kundra porn case: 'I was the first to give statement'
bollywood

Sherlyn Chopra takes a dig at Poonam Pandey as she comments on Raj Kundra porn case: 'I was the first to give statement'

Sherlyn Chopra has said that she was the first person to give a statement to the Maharashtra cyber cell, in the ongoing investigation of Raj Kundra.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 03:30 PM IST
Raj Kundra has been arrested in connection to a porn case.

Actor Sherlyn Chopra has said that she was the first person to give an official statement to the cyber cell in the ongoing investigation into Raj Kundra's business dealings. Raj, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested in connection with a pornography racket, and has been remanded into police custody till July 23.

Sherlyn Chopra, who appears in adult content on her website, said in a recorded video message that she was the first to provide a statement on the matter, and Armsprime Media, the company at the centre of the controversy.

She said in Hindi, "For the past few days, several journalists have been trying to contact me to know my opinion about this matter. Let me tell you that the first person to record a statement with the Maharashtra cyber cell was me. When I was summoned by the Maharashtra cyber cell, I didn't go underground, or make statements like 'my heart goes out to Shilpa Shetty and the kids'."

Also read: When Raj Kundra spoke about Shilpa Shetty's image being hurt due to his controversies: 'Jhelna hi padega'

She continued, "I didn't run away. In March 2021, I provided my statement to the cyber cell, at their offices. There is a lot to talk about, but because the matter is sub-judice, it would be inappropriate of me to make further comments at this point. I urge the media to put forth their question to the cyber cell, and if possible, request them to share excerpts of my statement. Thank you, jai Hind."

Sherlyn's comment about Shilpa is probably a veiled dig at what Poonam Pandey said in her initial statement to the media. In an interview with a leading daily, Poonam reacted to the news of Raj’s arrest and said, “At this moment my heart goes out to Shilpa Shetty and her kids. I can’t imagine what she must be going through. So, I refuse to use this opportunity to highlight my trauma.”

Topics
sherlyn chopra poonam pandey raj kundra shilpa shetty

