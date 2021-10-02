Shershaah actor Sahil Vaid: Bollywood is not a ruthless place

Sahil Vaid has played the ‘hero ka dost’ in many films, including Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014), Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), and more recently in Shershaah. While playing similar roles time and again might worry actors about being typecasted, Vaid has never had any qualms about it.

Clearing the air about being misquoted as saying he “regretted” doing a small part in Shershaah, the actor says he is grateful to the film industry for giving him every role he has played till date.

He says, “When the recent fiasco happened, where I was misquoted as saying I regret doing Shershaah as it was a small role, people at the film’s production house were surprised because they never expected me to say something like that. They called and confirmed. I feel the industry is not ruthless at all, but if you are not upgrading yourself as an actor, not working on yourself, then everybody will get bored of you.”

For Vaid, the movie, as a whole, is what matters more. “It’s like a burger. You have one and know there is the bun, then the patty... you don’t think about lettuce, onion, tomatoes, you are enjoying the burger. I am the lettuce. Without me, you would be like something is missing. Eventually, some day I will become the bun, if I keep refreshing myself as an actor.”

The 34-year-old, who played a visually challenged character in Dil Bechara (2020), says the side roles he plays have always been varied and not stereotypical.

“You see me as a happy go lucky guy in Humpty, in Badrinath, I run a marriage bureau, in Bank Chor, I played a psychopath killing people, and then in Shershaah, I am the hero ka dost, but there is only one light scene, rest I don’t see anything funny said by me. Recently, I auditioned for a character which is unlike anything I have ever done before,” says Vaid, who will be seen next in Satyameva Jayate 2.