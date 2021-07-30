Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shershaah director Vishnuvardhan: 'Two army majors were on sets to ensure we were doing the right thing'
bollywood

Shershaah director Vishnuvardhan: 'Two army majors were on sets to ensure we were doing the right thing'

Shershaah director Vishnuvardhan and actor Sidharth Malhotra share how they ensured the film remained true to the real story of Captain Vikram Batra, in a new interview with Hindustan Times.
By Sweta Kaushal
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 08:08 PM IST
Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Shershaah is set in the backdrop of the 1999 Kargil war.(HT_PRINT)

Filmmaker Vishnuvardhan has said that he was not skeptical of any backlash while working on the film, Shershaah, which traces the journey of Kargil war hero Vikram Batra.

Asked if he was apprehensive of committing a mistake and then face backlash later, the Shershaah director told Hindustan Times in an interview, "I do not think we would actually think about that. Because the Indian Army supported us. General YK Joshi sir's inputs, in fact we had two of them. Two of the army majors were on the sets to make sure were doing the right thing."

"With the support of the family as well, especially brother Vishal Batra, who has already seen the film, and was with us throughout..right from the scripting stage of the film. The ministry of defense watching the film, giving you a clearance. You never try to do anything that is wrong. Whatsoever, even the slightest hint of it. We were trying to be as genuine as possible. I do not think there is anything that will crop up, unless you try to create something," he added.

Sidharth Malhotra, who essays the titular role of Captain Vikram Batra in the film, also said, "Yes, we have got the family covered. The army's support, that is the reason why we are here today. They have both seen the film, actually not the family only the brother Vishal has seen the film."

Vishnuvardhan concluded saying, "I do not think there will be any problem, because I have been as honest as possible."

Also read: Abhishek reacts as fan says he played Captain Vikram Batra better than Sidharth

Shershaah will release on August 12 on Amazon Prime Video. The film stars Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra. It is jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shershaah sidharth malhotra

Related Stories

hollywood

In the Heights movie review: Lin-Manuel Miranda's summer sensation arrives in India in time for monsoon

PUBLISHED ON JUL 29, 2021 07:11 AM IST
bollywood

When Sanjay Dutt joked with policeman arresting him, just so dad Sunil Dutt wouldn't cry: 'I felt so proud'

UPDATED ON JUL 29, 2021 07:11 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Mumbai Police uses ZNMD scene featuring Hrithik Roshan in their latest advisory

Cat watching Olympic event with apt attention intrigues people. Watch

Tweeple got extremely invested in this man’s search for a ‘Rahul’ in London

Hilarious video shows even Loki, the God of Mischief can’t resist momos. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP