Shershaah trailer: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's film on Captain Vikram Batra offers thrill, patriotism and romance

The Shershaah trailer was launched Sunday evening, on the eve of Kargil Vijay Diwas (July 26). Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra reached Kargil for the trailer launch event. Shershaah is based on the life of Kargil war hero, Captain Vikram Batra, who died during the war in 1999.

The Shershaah trailer opens with Sidharth Malhotra reporting as Captain Vikram Batra. The two-and-a-half-minute video takes us through various aspects of the soldier's life - both personal and professional. It also features the now-famous line, "Ya to Tiranga lehra ke aunga ya Tirange me lipat kar aunga (Either I will return after hoisting the national flag or come back wrapped in it)." Former prime minister, the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, also made an appearance in the trailer and was seen giving his famous speech, in which he said, "Hum shanti ki raksha ke liye shakti ka pradarshan karna jaante hain (We can show our strength to protect our peace)."

Set in the 1990s, Shershaah offers an insight into the life of Param Veer Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra, from his age of innocent romance to his sacrifice for the country.

Sidharth and Kiara Advani shared posters of the film as they left Mumbai for Srinagar. Earlier, Sidharth had shared the film's teaser and written on Instagram, "Heroes live on through their stories. We are honoured to bring to you the true story of the Kargil War hero, Captain Vikram Batra (PVC).A film which has had a long journey for me and a real life character I am proud to play."

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan and jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, Shershaah also features actors Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra.

Speaking about the film, Karan Johar of Dharma Productions had said, "Shershaah, the true story of a war hero whose indomitable spirit and bravery brought victory to our nation. His sacrifices are invaluable and his life is an inspiration for generations to come."

Shershaah will release on Amazon Prime Video on August 12.