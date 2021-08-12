Shershaah Vikram Batra's family has 'teary eyes, lots of emotions' on watching Sidharth Malhotra's movie

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who portrayed the role of Captain Vikram Batra in his latest movie Shershaah, has spoken about the reaction the Param Vir Chakra awardee's family, after they watched the film. A special screening of the film took place in Delhi where the family and Sidharth were present.

In an interview, Sidharth Malhotra shared that Vishal Batra, Captain Vikram Batra’s twin, said that he never saw the soldier while he was on duty. But after watching the film, when he will think about Sidharth.

Speaking with SpotboyE, Sidharth recalled Vishal's reaction, "'You know Sid I've only seen him (Vikram Batra) off duty and whenever he came back from duty. I've never seen him in action, and now, whenever I think of him (Vikram Batra) during the war, I'll get your visions'. These are such genuine emotions. I was so happy... Anyone will be so happy that they are contributing to someone's legacy."

Sidharth added, “It was incredible to just spend time with them afterwards. Obviously, it was a very difficult watch for them. Teary eyes, and a lot of emotions floating everywhere. But [there are] a couple of things [that] as an actor you feel so happy [about]. I met the youngest generation of their family, who are all in their early 20s. And they all said that we've not known Chachu (referring to Captain Vikram Batra). We've not seen him, and we've heard stories, but we never had the visuals to the details of whatever he must have gone through. I was just filled with gratitude."

In the movie, Sidharth also played Vishal's role. Talking to news agency ANI, he said, "Vikram and Vishal are twin brothers so it was quite exciting to portray both of them on screen. What I really loved was while they were twins, they have very distinct personalities and I had to understand both of them emotionally to be able to show the difference in them. Even though the film follows Vikram Batra's life, there are small parts of Vishal Batra that I got to play."

Shershaah traces the events of the Kargil war and the love story of Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema. Set in the 1990s, the film also stars actor Kiara Advani. It released on Thursday on Amazon Prime Video.