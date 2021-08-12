Sara Ali Khan shares video collage featuring Saif Ali Khan, Amrita and Ibrahim on 26th birthday: 'Quarter century over'

Actor Sara Ali Khan shared a video collage on her 26th birthday chronicling her journey so far. The actor on Thursday shared an Instagram Reel in which she gave fans a glimpse of her life since she was born.

The first picture shows actor Saif Ali Khan holding baby Sara Ali Khan while her mother actor Amrita Singh looked at them. The clip featured memorable moments from her growing up years and ended with a peek inside her birthday celebrations this year.

As the clip ends, Sara and Amrita stand next to her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan in their house and give a peck on his cheeks. In front of them stands huge wooden initials of Sara's name decorated with balloons. The other sections of their home are adorned with balloons in pink shades. A wall featuring their pictures act as the background.

Sharing the post she captioned it, "Quarter century over! 26 years of living, laughing and loving #SaraKaSaraReels #FamilyWalaFeels." Her post received love from her fans who wished her on the occasion. A few of them wrote, "oh my heart", "super cutee", "beautiful", "super sweet madam, you are amazing dream girl" and "love love love u".

Earlier, Sara's friends had shared pictures and videos from her birthday celebrations online. A group photo was taken, and drinks counter with a bunch of club sodas featured in the posts.

Sara is the daughter of Saif from his first marriage with Amrita. The former couple also share son Ibrahim. Saif later married actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. The couple has two sons--Taimur and Jehangir.

Also Read | BTS fans criticise British DJ for his remarks against K-pop band and ARMY: 'Your racism will never disappear'

Sara made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath in 2018 along with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She did three poorly-reviewed films after that-- Rohit Shetty's Simmba, Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, and David Dhawan's Coolie No 1.

She will be next seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re along with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.