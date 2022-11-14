Shibani Dandekar shares glimpse of a new tattoo on her neck and the meaning behind it. See pic

Shibani Dandekar paid a visit to her ‘trusted’ tattoo artist to get a new piece of art on her neck. The actor and reality TV personality, who is married to actor-producer Farhan Akhtar, added to her tattoo collection, and shared the first glimpse of her new tattoo on Instagram Stories. This is not Shibani’s first tattoo — she has a few impressive ones, which celebrate her and Farhan’s love story. Also read: Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar pose with her family in Australia

On Monday, Shibani showed off a dainty design with tiny stars that were placed together on her neck. Shibani Dandekar’s tattoo looked delicate and featured a fine-line style in all-black ink. Sharing a video of the reveal, she also wrote what the tattoos signified. She wrote, “Preparing for a year ahead filled with stars with my most trusted Savio Dsilva's Fine Art Studio.” She added a bunch of star emojis.

Shibani’s face was not visible in the clip she shared as she sat inside the studio with her back and back towards the camera. The tattoo artist Savio Dsilva reshared Shibani’s video on Instagram Stories, and wrote, “Shibani, you are the brightest star!”

Shibani Dandekar’s new tattoo on her neck.

Earlier, Shibani had tattooed actor-director Farhan Akhtar’s name on her neck. Post their wedding in February this year, she got her wedding date tattooed on her arms. Shibani chose the date to be written in Roman numerals for the tattoo, which read, ‘XXI-II-XXII’. Shibani and Farhan had registered their marriage on February 21.

Farhan’s wedding with Shibani took place at father-writer Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala farmhouse on February 19. The two then attended a lavish bash celebrating their nuptials, which took place at their friend Ritesh Sidhwani’s Mumbai home. The who's who of Bollywood were present to attend the party. Everyone from Ananya Panday, Rhea Chakraborty, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and Gauri Khan to Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and Karisma Kapoor was spotted.

