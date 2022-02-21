Shibani Dandekar shares pic as she gets ready for court wedding with Farhan Akhtar: 'Let's go!'

After a fun wedding ceremony in Khandala on Saturday, actor Farhan Akhtar and his wife actor Shibani Dandekar will get their marriage registered on Monday, February 21. Hours before the registry, bride Shibani took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself getting ready for the occasion.

Shibani posted a picture on her Instagram Stories in hich she is seen sitting on a stool dressed in a robe in front of a person who appears to be her make-up artiste. Her make-up kit and other accessories can be seen on a table in the background. Shibani is pouting, while looking off camera. "Let's go!," she wrote alongside the picture.

Shibani Dandekar captioned the picture, 'Let's go!'

Shibani and Farhan got married on Saturday in Khandala at Farhan's father Javed Akhtar's farmhouse Sukoon. The intimate wedding ceremony was conducted in the presence of their family and close friends. The guest list included Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar, Farhan's parents Javed and Honey Irani, sister Zoya Akhtar, and step mother Shabana Azmi.- Also present were Hrithik Roshan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Rhea Chakraborty, Amrita Arora, Gaurav Kapur, Samir Kochhar, and Monica Dogra.

At the Khandala ceremony, Farhan was dressed in a black Indo-western attire and Shibani in a red gown with a matching veil. After the wedding, singer Shankar Mahadevan sang Dil Chahta Hai's title song as everyone swayed to the music. Hrithik Roshan and Farhan also danced to their song Senorita from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. As per a report, Farhan's father lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar recited a poem for the couple at the ceremony.

As per reports, the couple will also host a grand reception for their extended friends later this month.

Shibani and Farhan met on the sets of the reality TV show I Can Do That in 2015, where Farhan was the host and Shibani one of the contestants. Although they were rumoured to be dating soon after, they did not make their public debut as a couple until 2018, when they attended Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s reception together.

