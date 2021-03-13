Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shikha Talsania on shooting in Covid-19 era: It’s a great way to work
Actor Shikha Talsania is shooting for a web show in Gurugram, and she is missing exploring the sights and sounds of the Capital city.
By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:19 PM IST
Actor Shikha Talsania will soon head to Lucknow to shoot for her film, Jahaan Chaar Yaar

Shikha Talsania is, at the moment, living in a bio bubble as she shoots for a yet-to-be-announced web show, in Gurugram. And the actor seems fine with the ‘new normal’, which is a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is also a great way to work, where everybody is now being super hygienic and careful,” she admits. But, there are certain things that she misses, one of which being escaping the set life to explore the city.

“I miss the sights and sounds, and the live gigs,” shares Talsania, calling her current shoot in the city “very hectic”.

Tlsania, who made her acting debut with Wake Up Sid (2009), has maintained her distance from “one dimensional” characters, which is highlighted in projects such as Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji (2011), Veere Di Wedding (2018) and Coolie No. 1 (2020). And going forward, too, she wants to ensure she remains on the same path.

While she looks back at her journey with a lot of resilience and patience, the 28-year-old, who is the daughter of veteran actor Tiku Talsania, says she doesn’t know “how I have grown as an actor”.

She adds, “I hope I still keep growing and the journey continues to go even longer”.

Talsania’s next stop would be in Lucknow where she would join actor Swara Bhasker on the sets of film, Jahaan Chaar Yaar, which will narrate the story of four friends.

“My character in the dark comedy is from the northern belt of India, and is something which I have not done before,” she says, adding that she will be joining the team in the next seven to eight days.

