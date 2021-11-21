Shilpa Shetty and her son Viaan pull off perfect pouts, see photo of them ‘masking and basking in some Sunday vibes’

Shilpa Shetty and her son Viaan Raj Kundra enjoyed a pampering session on Sunday. She shared a picture of them pouting for the camera. They both wore spa headbands and had face packs on. She wore a brown bathrobe over her outfit, while he was dressed in a superhero sweatshirt.

“Masking and basking in some #Sunday vibes with my #sonshine,” Shilpa captioned her post, adding hashtags such as ‘gratitude’ and ‘blessed’. Tahira Kashyap commented, “He is such a carbon copy of you,” and added a couple of heart emojis.

Fans also reacted to Shilpa and Viaan’s photo, with many dropping heart, heart-eyes and fire emojis. “He’s gone on you,” one wrote. “Soooo cute,” another commented.

Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra were recently at the centre of a controversy after an FIR was lodged against them in an alleged cheating case. They, along with Kaashif Khan, the director of SFL Fitness, were accused of duping a businessman of ₹1.51 crore.

Taking to her social media accounts, Shilpa issued a statement saying that she and Raj were not involved with Kaashif or the company in any way. “I have worked very hard over the last 28 years and it pains me to see that my name and reputation is getting damaged and dragged so loosely to get eyeballs. My rights as a law-abiding proud citizen in India should be protected,” she added.

Raj was also arrested in a pornography-related case in July for his alleged involvement in the production and streaming of adult videos. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. He was granted bail in the case in September.

Meanwhile, Shilpa will soon be seen as a judge on the reality show, India’s Got Talent, alongside Badshah.