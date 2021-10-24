Inside Shilpa Shetty’s Karwa Chauth sargi from Raj Kundra’s mother: Dry fruits, snacks and handwritten note

Like every year, Shilpa Shetty is all set to celebrate Karwa Chauth this time around as well. She took to Instagram Stories to share a video of a basket of goodies sent by her husband Raj Kundra’s mother. She posted the clip along with a ‘Happy Karwa Chauth’ sticker. “That’s my sargi from my mum-in-law. Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone,” she could be heard saying.

The hamper contained dry fruits, fruits and snacks, among other things. There was also a note that said, “Happy Karva Chauth. From mum and dad. May God bless you.”

Karwa Chauth is a ritual followed by married women, wherein they fast from sunrise to moonrise, for the longevity of their husbands. Last year, Shilpa shared a video of her Karwa Chauth puja with Raj on Instagram and revealed that he fasts along with her.

“Today was dedicated to the man who is a true representative of who a ‘partner’ should be. He fasts with me (since 11 years), stands by me through thick and thin, and makes life beautiful in the most amazing ways imaginable. Thank you for everything, @rajkundra9. I love you, Cookie. Happy Karva Chauth!” she wrote.

Raj is currently out on bail in a pornography case. He was arrested in July for his alleged involvement in the production and streaming of adult videos. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

In a statement issued in August, Shilpa called herself a ‘proud law-abiding Indian citizen’. She objected to the ‘unwarranted aspersions’ cast on her and urged everyone to respect her family’s privacy for the sake of her and Raj’s kids Viaan and Samisha. “We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course,” she said.

Shilpa will soon be seen as a judge on the reality show, India’s Got Talent, alongside Badshah. The registrations for the show are currently on.