Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty have a Dhadkan reunion, fans are missing Akshay Kumar
bollywood

Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty have a Dhadkan reunion, fans are missing Akshay Kumar

Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty, stars of the popular 2000 film Dhadkan, reunited recently. They were joined by Mukesh Chhabra. See the photo here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:22 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty pose with Mukesh Chhabra.

Actors Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty, who starred together in the 2000 hit Dhadkan, had a reunion of sorts recently. The two were joined by casting director-turned-filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra.

Shilpa took to Instagram to share a picture of the three of them and wrote, “Dev, Anjali aur Chabbra .. purane dost nayi #dhadkan. When two Shetty’s come together poor @castingchhabra. What say @suniel.shetty. #friends #laughs #positivity #workandfun #gratitude.”

The picture drew praise from fans, who called it ‘lovely’. “Wah kya Dosti hai (what a great friendship),” one wrote. “Too good mam,” another commented. However, some missed Akshay Kumar, who also starred in Dhadkan. “Ram ji ko bhi bulana tha na (you should have invited Ram as well),” a fan wrote, referring to his character in the film.

Directed by Dharmesh Darshan, Dhadkan revolved around Anjali (Shilpa), who breaks up with her boyfriend Dev (Suniel) to marry Ram (Akshay), a man chosen by her father. While their marriage starts off on a shaky note, she gradually sees his kind-heartedness and falls in love with him. However, their lives are turned upside down when her ex-boyfriend returns, now a rich man.

Also read: Rohit Saraf once got a DM from an old man who offered to pay him to ‘make some mistakes’

Dhadkan was a critical and commercial success, with the music being particularly well-received. There were talks of a sequel a few years ago but the idea was later dropped. Last year, in an interview with The Times of India, Suniel talked about his ‘dream cast’ for Dhadkan 2.

“Hopefully, Dharmesh Darshan and Venus will produce Dhadkan 2 with my son Ahan Shetty and Akshay Kumar’s son (Aarav) and now also with Shilpa Shetty’s daughter (Samisha). In the sequel, Ahan will get the heroine as in Dhadkan, Shilpa left me for Akshay. However, her daughter is very cute and too small now,” he quipped.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shilpa shetty suniel shetty dhadkan akshay kumar

Related Stories

bollywood

Shilpa Shetty has quick reply after paparazzi ask her to remove mask

PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:58 PM IST
bollywood

Suniel Shetty takes on critics of his ‘India against propaganda’ tweet: ‘I'm a farmer myself’

PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:45 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP