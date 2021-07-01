Shilpa Shetty brings the nightmare fuel with new look, 1920's Adah Sharma says 'it's not me'

Actor Shilpa Shetty took revenge on Super Dancer 4 choreographer Vaibhav recently. She got into the make up chair and got her team to give her horrifying new look.

A video shared on Sony TV's Instagram page shows how Shilpa wanted to get back at Vaibhav for all the times he has scared her on the show. She told the makeup persons to do their best and took a nap in her chair. When she woke up, Shilpa was terrified upon seeing her own face in the mirror.

Later, she roamed around in a hallway, waiting for Vaibhav to show up. When he did, he was so spooked by her appearance, he almost hit her. When the clip is played on the show, Shilpa and co-judge Anurag Basu could not help but laugh at Vaibhav's reaction.

Vaibhav, meanwhile, showed his appreciation for Shilpa for doing so much for the choreographers and contestants. They all gave her a 'sashtang pranam'.

Adah Sharma's reaction to Shilpa's picture.

A picture of Shilpa in the same look was also shared by a paparazzi account with the caption, "We captured her recently at her home. Who?" Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra replied, "I know" with a laughter emoji. Actor Adah Sharma, who played a woman possessed in horror movie 1920, commented, "I swear I wasn't home. It wasn't me!"

Shilpa's fans also appreciated the effort she put in. "She's so sweet such a pure soul.. we don't get to see judges do that," wrote one. "@theshilpashetty Ma'am only you can do this.. can't wait for this episode," wrote another.

Apart from judging the dance reality show, Shilpa will also make her Bollywood comeback after almost a decade with Hungama 2. The film's trailer was released on Thursday and it also stars Meezaan with Paresh Rawal. Shilpa also has Nikamma with Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.