Shilpa Shetty and Samisha make the cutest mother-daughter duo as they shop together. Watch video

Actor Shilpa Shetty was spotted with her daughter Samisha in Mumbai on Friday. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzi account posted video as she held her daughter's hand while coming out of a clothing shop. Samisha looked cute while shopping with her mother. Both of them were seen in comfortable clothes. ( Also read: Chhello Show actor Bhavin Rabari gets a kiss from Deepika Padukone at film screening, fans say 'so sweet.' Watch)

In the video, she can be seen coming out from the shop with her daughter, surrounded by security. A security person walked behind them and led them to their car. Samisha held her mother's hand and can be seen wearing a light peach top with black printed pants teamed with white shoes. Shilpa wore a light purple long kurti with floral prints with floral juttis. She carried a brown sling bag and wore sunglasses.

In the end of the clip, she helped her daughter get inside the car. Then, she sat with her and waved back at shutterbugs with a smile on her face.

Shilpa got married to Raj Kundra on November 22, 2009. The couple has two children- son Viaan and Samisha. Samisha was born via surrogacy in 2020.

When Samisha turned two in February 2022, Shilpa shared a candid video from her play time along with a note. She captioned, "Mine! You came into our lives and brought us so much happiness even then, we can never have enough of it. Thank youuuu for filling our hearts with love and joy, my precious darling Samisha. I loved you before you took your first breath and promise to protect you till my last. Happy birthday Samisha, our little baby is 2.....#SamishaShettyKundra #birthdaygirl #TwoMuchHappiness #love #daughter #kids #grateful #blessed."

Recently, she shared a video featuring her son and daughter from Janmashtami celebrations on her Instagram handle.

She will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force, alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

