Chhello Show actor Bhavin Rabari gets a kiss from Deepika Padukone at film screening, fans say 'so sweet.' Watch

Actor Deepika Padukone attended the special screening of Chhello Show at Mumbai on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzi account posted video as she kissed Bhavin Rabari whose movie Chhello Show is India's official entry for the 2023 Oscars. ( Also read: Chhello Show trailer: India's Oscar entry is Pan Nalin's love letter to cinema)

In the video, while she was making space for herself to walk in the midst of crowd, she got herself clicked with Bhavin. She posed for the camera while bending down to his height. Later, she planted a kiss on Bhavin's cheek and left him blushing while posing for the shutterbugs. Deepika wore a white comfy outfit and carried a sling bag for the event. Bhavin wore formal blue printed coat.

Reacting to the video, a fan said, “So lucky" referring to Bhavin. Another fan commented, “Her smile.” Other fan wrote, “So sweet.” Many fans dropped heart emojis for Deepika's cute gesture for Bhavin.

Chhello Show is a Gujarati film directed by Pan Nalin. Bhavin Rabari, plays a nine-year-old Samay in his directorial. Titled as Last Film Show in English, shows Samay from a village in Saurashtra, Gujarat, as he gets mesmerised with cinema after spending an entire summer watching films.

The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in June 2021. It is slated to release in theatres in India on October 14.

Bhavin in an interview with Indian Express talkbout the film's Oscars entry, “I just acted in the film. I didn’t know what Oscars are. A long time after we finished the film, I came to know about Oscars. I was told, ‘The film has been selected for Oscars.’ That’s when I came to know what the Oscars are. I don’t get to watch too many films, so I didn’t know how important this is. Nalin sir informed us about it over a phone call."

Deepika has several projects in the pipeline. She will be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan alongside John Abraham. She also has The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

