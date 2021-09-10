Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
bollywood

Shilpa Shetty imitates Sanjay Dutt’s signature walk on Super Dancer 4, watch

During an episode of Super Dancer 4 featuring Sanjay Dutt as a guest, Shilpa Shetty copied his signature walk. Watch the video here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 08:19 AM IST
Shilpa Shetty and Sanjay Dutt on Super Dancer 4.

Sanjay Dutt will be seen as a guest in the upcoming episode of Super Dancer 4 and the contestants will perform to his hit songs. In a new promo shared online by Sony Entertainment Television, Shilpa Shetty, one of the judges of the show, was seen imitating his signature walk.

The teaser began with the performance of contestant Florina, who danced to Tamma Tamma, originally picturised on Sanjay and Madhuri Dixit. Sanjay called Florina’s performance ‘fantastic’, and said, “Jis hisaab se inhone naacha hai, yeh agar main ek saal bhi rehearsal karta toh nahi kar paata (The way she has danced, I would not be able to, even if I rehearsed for a year)." His comment left Shilpa in splits.

In the second half of the promo, Shilpa imitated Sanjay’s signature walk and she was joined on stage by her co-judges Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu.

An earlier promo from the same Super Dancer 4 episode showed Shilpa and Sanjay taking to the stage to dance to their popular number, Aaila Re Ladki Mast Mast, from Jung. They were later joined on stage by everyone else, including her co-judges and the contestants.

Sanjay and Shilpa acted together in films such as Hathyar, Jung and Dus.

Last month, Shilpa returned to Super Dancer Chapter 4, after taking a break for a few weeks due to the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra in July. He has been accused of being the ‘key conspirator’ in a pornography racket.

Shilpa, in her only statement on the case, admitted that it was a ‘challenging’ time for her family but said that she has faith in the Mumbai Police and the judiciary. She also urged everyone to refrain from putting her and her family through a ‘media trial’ and respect their privacy for the sake of her and Raj’s two children - Viaan and Samisha.

