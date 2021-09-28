Shilpa Shetty is ‘twinning and winning’ in loungewear with daughter Samisha, Abhimanyu Dassani showers love. Watch

Shilpa Shetty shared a cute video montage of herself ‘twinning and winning’ with her daughter Samisha. The two of them wore matching printed loungewear and hairbands in a coral shade, from her clothing line DreamSS.

In the pictures, Shilpa lifted Samisha in her arms and played with her. Lots of greenery could be seen in the background. “Spot the difference! Twinning and winning with my baby girl, Samisha,” the caption read. The hashtags revealed that it is a throwback post.

Abhimanyu Dassani, Shilpa’s co-star in her upcoming film Nikamma, dropped a bunch of heart emojis on her post. Fans also showered love. “That bond,” one wrote, while another called the mother-daughter duo ‘beautiful’.

On Sunday, Shilpa dedicated an Instagram post to Samisha on the occasion of Daughters’ Day. She shared a video of the one-year-old and wrote, “Happy Daughter’s Day to US, mine and ours… Thank you, Samisha, for choosing me. I promise you that even though we’ve been mother-daughter from the start, we’ll always be best friends forever from the heart. Love you, my baby!”

Shilpa and her husband, Raj Kundra, welcomed Samisha on February 15 last year. They also have a nine-year-old son named Viaan. She shared the news on Instagram and also explained the meaning of her daughter’s name. “‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is ‘to have’, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for ‘someone like God’. You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family,” she wrote.

Raj, who was arrested in connection with an alleged porn racket, was released on bail last week. In her only statement in the case, Shilpa said that her family does not deserve a ‘media trial’ and urged everyone to let the law take its course.

Currently, Shilpa is seen as a judge on Super Dancer 4 and will soon be seen judging India’s Got Talent. She made her acting comeback after more than a decade earlier this year, with Priyadarshan’s comedy Hungama 2, co-starring Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash. She will be seen next in Nikamma alongside Abhimanyu and Shirley Setia.