Shilpa Shetty laughs as she sees husband Raj Kundra in a full-face mask, fans call him 'Indian Kanye West'

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra once again caught everyone's attention with his full-face mask. On Sunday, Raj was spotted with Shilpa, her sister Shamita Shetty, and their mothers. Last month, Raj sported a similar look, when he wore an all-black full face mask. Also Read: Shilpa Shetty reacts as Badshah mentions what she's been through, wonders if the segment will make it on air

In a video shared by a paparazzo's account, Raj is seen wearing an oval-shaped transparent mask, covering his entire face. In the clip, he is seen pihis mother Usha Rani Kundra, Shilpa's mother Sunanda Shetty, and her sister Shamita from their car. He later meets Shilpa near the lift, and looking at him Shilpa laughs.

One person commented, “Why is he doing this? Now there are no mask mandates in Mumbai." Another person asked, “Is that a helmet?” while one called him “Indian Kanye West.” One person compared him to actor Ranveer Singh and wrote, “He is trying to dress like Ranveer Singh.”

In March, Raj first caught everyone's attention when he stepped out to watch The Batman with his family members. He was seen wearing a black cloth mask, with attached eye protection.

Raj Kundra spotted with face covered mask.

Last year in July, Raj was caught in a porn racket and was even arrested, later in September, he was granted bail. According to an ANI report, Raj was allegedly producing and distributing porn films using a subscriber-driven mobile app called Hotshots. He has refuted all the charges levelled against him and said that he has been falsely implicated.

Shilpa was last seen in Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2 which was released in 2021. The film marked Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash’s debut. The film also featured Paresh Rawal, Ashutosh Rana, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. Shilpa will be next seen in Sabbir Khan's rom-com drama, Nikamma. The film will also star Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani, singer Shirley Setia and comedian Sunil Grover and is slated to release on June 17, 2022 Shilpa also has Sonal Joshi's film Sukhee in the pipeline.

