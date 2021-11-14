Shilpa Shetty on FIR against her, Raj Kundra in cheating case: 'It pains me to see my reputation is getting damaged'

Shilpa Shetty has issued a clarification after an FIR was lodged against her and her husband Raj Kundra in an alleged cheating case. The couple and Kaashif Khan, the director of SFL Fitness company, have been accused of duping a Mumbai-based businessman of ₹1.51 crore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the accusations, Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram and Twitter accounts to clarify that she and Raj Kundra were not involved in the said case and that it ‘pains’ to see her name and reputation being damaged.

“Woke up to an FIR registered in Raj and my name! Shocked!! To set the record straight, SFL Fitness, a venture run by Kashiff Khan. He had taken naming rights of brand SFL to open SFL Fitness Gyms around the country. All deals were struck by him and he was signatory in banking and day-to-day affairs. We are not aware of any of his transactions not have we received a single rupee from him for the same. All franchisee's dealt directly with Kashiff. The company closed in 2014 and was entirely handled by Kashiff Khan (sic),” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I have worked very hard over the last 28 years and it pains me to see that my name and reputation is getting damaged and dragged so loosely to get eyeballs. My rights as a law-abiding proud citizen in India should be protected. With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra,” she concluded the post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to PTI, an FIR was registered based on a complaint by businessman Nitin Barai. He has claimed that in July 2014, Kaashif Khan, Shilpa and Raj, and a few others, asked him to invest ₹1.51 crore into SFL Fitness company to earn a profit.

He also claims that he was assured that the SFL Fitness company will provide him franchise and open a gym and spa in Pune but things did not materialise. Later, when he sought his money back, he was allegedly threatened.

Also read: Shilpa Shetty allows paparazzi to click her pics as she returns from Himachal Pradesh, Raj Kundra is missing again

Raj was in the news for another legal trouble earlier this year. In July, he was arrested in a porn-related case. He was released on bail in September.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}