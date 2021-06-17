Shilpa Shetty on not being part of Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein: 'Was jealous this song wasn’t given to me'

Actor Shilpa Shetty took a trip down memory lane and spoke about how she was 'jealous' over not being a part of the Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein song from the 1993 film Baazigar. The contestants of Sony TV’s dance show Super Dancer - Chapter 4, Neerja and Bhavna, performed to the song. While judging their performance, she said that she had 'always wanted to be part' of the track. The song was picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Shilpa Shetty is one of the judges on Super Dancer - Chapter 4. The two other judges are Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. The episode for this weekend will see Kumar Sanu as a guest judge. The contestants will be seen performing on the singer's iconic songs from the 1990s.

Bollywood Hungama quoted Shilpa as saying on the show, “I was always jealous this song wasn’t given to me (chuckles). It’s a dance number, and I always wanted to be part of it.” Later, Shilpa and Kumar Sanu got on the stage and grooved to the song. While he sang Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, Shilpa danced to the song.

Speaking about the song, Kumar Sanu said, “This song is composed by Anu Malik. We always got into minor arguments while recording songs with each other, but he has created some great hits!”

Shilpa made her Bollywood debut with Baazigar, an action-thriller directed by Abbas–Mustan. The film also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Dalip Tahil, Raakhee, Siddharth Ray, and Johnny Lever. The plot is based on a young man, played by Shah Rukh, seeking to avenge the fall of his family. Shilpa and Kajol essayed the role of two sisters whose father was the target of Shah Rukh's character.

Shilpa recently turned 46 and her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, shared a post on his Instagram account. He had captioned it, "The song, the lyrics, the video says it all. Without you I am nothing. I love you soo much. Happy Birthday my Dream come true @theshilpashetty #happybirthday #gratitude #love #wife."

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra channels ‘hot girl summer’ energy in crop top and shorts. See photo

Raj and Shilpa got married to each other in 2009, and in 2012, they became parents to their first child Viaan. Last year, the couple announced the birth of their daughter Samisha via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, Shilpa will be next seen in Hungama 2, which also stars Paresh Rawal and Meezaan Jaaferi. She is also a part of Nikamma.