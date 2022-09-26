Shilpa Shetty performs pooja to mark beginning of Navratri and sets goals for each day. Watch video

Actor Shilpa Shetty kickstarted the festivities in her home by performing pooja to mark the beginning of Navratri on Monday. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of her pooja at home. She can be seen performing pooja in front of idols of Goddesses Durga, Saraswati and Lakshmi with flowers. (Also read: Step inside Kangana Ranaut's decked-up home on Diwali with pooja, floral rangoli and family dinner. See pics)

She captioned the video on Instagram Reels, “Shardiya Navratri ki dheron shubhkaamnayein! (Many many happy returns of Shardiya Navratri). Happy Navratri to all of you.” Many of her fans wrote, “Jai mata di" and posted heart emojis.

She further listed her goals, “Let’s cleanse and purify the soul during these holy 9 days. Prathama: I will leave all my anger, Dwitiya : I will stop judging people, Tritiya: I will leave all my grudges. Chaturthi: I will forgive myself & everyone, Panchami: I will accept myself & everyone as they are, Shashti: I will love myself & everyone unconditionally, Saptami: I will leave all my feelings of jealousy & guilt, Durgashtami: I will leave all my fears and Maha Navami: I will offer gratitude for all the things I have and all which I will get. Jai mata di."

Shardiya Navratri is dedicated to nine forms of goddess Durga. The nine-day festival worships all the nine forms. The festivities start with the devotees placing an earthen pot filled with soil and grains and an auspicious thread tied on its neck. The earthen pot, also known as kalash, is worshipped for the next nine days.

Shilpa Shetty will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force, which will star her alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The eight-part series, due to stream on Amazon Prime Video next year, also marks the OTT debut of Shilpa, Sidharth, and Rohit.

