Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra, Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra, Sana Khan, Shehnaaz Gill attend Baba Siddique's Iftaar bash

Former member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Baba Siddique's Iftaar bash on Sunday saw several film and television celebrities in attendance. While Shah Rukh Khan was seen at a party for the first time this year, all from Salman Khan and several Bigg Boss fame celebrities from various seasons were also spotted. Among them were Shilpa Shetty with husband Raj Kundra, Shehnaaz Gill, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, and Pratik Sehajpal. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan twin in black as they attend Baba Siddique's Iftaar party. See pics

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shilpa was seen in a pink lehenga and joined the host and others to pose for the paparazzi. She and Raj Kundra, however, did not come together for a couple picture.

Shilpa Shetty poses for the paparazzi. (Varinder Chawla)

Raj Kundra at Baba Siddique's bash. (Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shehnaaz Gill arrived in a cream kurta-salwar and dupatta paired with matching jhumkis. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash also posed for couple pictures. While Tejasswi was in a shimmery beige lehenga, Karan was in a patterned white kurta pyjama. Aly Goni and girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin also came together for a picture with Tejasswi. Aly was in a black pathani kurta pyjama, while Jasmin was in a pink anarkali. Pratik Sehajpal was seen in a grey kurta pyjama and had a friend in a white lehenga for company. The two posed for the paparazzi together.

Pratik Sehajpal with a friend, Aahana Kumra, Sayani Gupta, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni at Baba Siddique's bash on Sunday. (Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gurmeet Choudhary was seen in a black jacket and trousers. His wife, who recently delivered a baby girl, did not accompany him. Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani came with his wife Poonam Preet. The couple got married last year. Jay Bhanushali attended the party with his family. He was in a printed white shirt and black trousers while his wife Mahhi Vij was in a yellow sharara. Jay posed with daughter Tara in his arms, she was decked up in a traditional cream attire with a mangtika adding to her look.

Shefali Jariwala with husband Parag Tyagi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Bhagyashree, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani at the party. (Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among film actors, Tamannaah Bhatia was seen in a white saree paired with a silver blouse. Former actor Sana Khan and husband Anas Sayed were also spotted. While Sana was in a loose black attire and a hijab, Anas was in a kurta-pyjama and a jacket.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON