Shilpa Shetty, Ranveer Singh, react to Australian cricketer Shane Warne's death: 'Legends live on'

Australian cricketer Shane Warne died on Friday at the age of 52. According to a statement released, he was found unresponsive in his villa and the medics were not able to revive him. Actors Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Huma Qureshi, Varun DhShibani Dandekar and others reacted to the news. Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Anupam Kher congratulate Indian Under-19 cricket team on winning their 5th World Cup

Shibani shared a photo with Shane on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Completely crushed. Warney you were more than just a cricket legend! Your energy was infectious. Will always remember how warm, kind and crazy you were! Always the funniest guy in the room. No doubt you are making people laugh in the clouds as we speak. Gone too soon. Rest in paradise my friend."

Shibani Dandekar on Shane Warne's death.

Akshay Kumar tweeted about the legendary cricketer's death and wrote, “Speechless to know about #ShaneWarne’s untimely passing. You could not have loved the game of cricket without being in complete awe of the man. This is so heartbreaking.”

Shilpa Shetty also shared a photo of herself with Shane on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Legends live on.” Actor Ranveer Singh shared a monochrome close-up shot of Shane, from one of the matches and captioned it with a breaking heart emoji. Shane was the captain and coach of the Rajasthan Royals cricket team in its inaugural season when Shilpa was one of the teams

Malaika Arora also shared a post related to Shane's death on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “This is so sad and shocking.” Varun Dhawan also shared his photo and wrote RIP. Actor Arjun Kapoor shared a photo of Shane with a broken heart emoji.

Shane died of a suspected heart attack reported Fox Cricket. "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," a statement on the Fox website said. "The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course," it added.

Shane is regarded as one of the best leg-spinners to have played the game and was a vital part of the all-conquering Australian team from the 90s and 2000s. The leg-spinner was known for his guile and took a total of 1001 international wickets. He became the first-ever bowler to touch the milestone of 1,000 international wickets.

(With inputs from ANI)

