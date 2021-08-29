Shilpa Shetty’s dance with Rithvik Dhanjani, Geeta Kapur interrupted by Paritosh Tripathi; Farah Khan drags him out

Farah Khan Kunder shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Super Dancer 4, which also featured Shilpa Shetty, Rithvik Dhanjani, Geeta Kapur and Paritosh Tripathi. The clip began with Shilpa, Farah, Rithvik and Geeta dancing on the stage to KiDi’s Touch It. Paritosh then entered the frame and began doing his own moves, at which point, Farah pushed him out.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Farah wrote, “#friendsreunion,” and added a heart emoji. Fans showered love on the post. “All together look so beautiful... Love you too,” one wrote. “Wow, superb dance,” another said.

Earlier this month, Shilpa returned to Super Dancer 4 as a judge. She had taken a few days off after her husband Raj Kundra was arrested for his alleged involvement in a porn racket. He has been accused of producing adult videos and streaming them through the HotShots app.

Shilpa, in her only statement on the case, requested everyone to respect the family’s privacy for the sake of her and Raj’s two children - Viaan and Samisha. She also said that the time has been ‘challenging’ for all of them.

Also see: Shilpa Shetty moved to tears on Super Dancer Chapter 4, watch video

“I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times. We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate!” she said.

In her first Instagram post after returning to Super Dancer 4, Shilpa shared photos of her look and wrote, “There is no force more powerful than a woman determined to rise.” She has also been sharing cryptic notes on Instagram Stories, about making a ‘mistake’ and not hitting the ‘pause button’ on life even during stressful times.