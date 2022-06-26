Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha copies her as they feed ducks in London, makes actor laugh. Watch

Actor Shilpa Shetty shared a glimpse of her Sunday with her son, Viaan and daughter Samisha. She is currently in London on a trip with her family. Taking to her Instagram handle, she dropped a video of herself and the kids feeding ducks at a park in the British capital. (Also read: Shilpa Shetty says she's doing Indian Police Force for her son Viaan)

In the video, Shilpa and her kids are seen giggling and smiling as they threw bread for the ducks. Shilpa is seen tearing the bread into small pieces as both the kids enjoyed a bright sunny day. She is heard saying, “Sharing is caring” to Samisha. However, it isn’t clear whether the actor’s husband Raj Kundra is also accompanying them in London. At one point, Shilpa asks for more bread and Samisha copies her. The actor is left laughing at her daughter's words.

Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, “Sundays be like.. #londondiaries#happiness#family#duckfeeding #gratitude#love.” Previously, Shilpa had dropped a picture of herself indulging in a cake. She happily posed with the sweet treat in a pantsuit look.

Shilpa last appeared in Nikamma released on June 17. Directed by Sabbir Khan and produced by Shabbir Khan Films and Sony Pictures India, the film also stars Abhimanyu Dassani. It also marked Shirley Setia’s Bollywood debut. The Hindustan Times review of the film described Shilpa's character in the Nikamma as ‘gutsy, fierce yet vulnerable, and wow’.

She will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming web series, Indian Police Force. Touted to be an eight-part series, it will stream on Amazon Prime Video next year. It will officially mark the OTT debut of Shilpa, alongside Sidharth Malhotra, as well as Rohit. The series is an extension of Rohit's cop universe films-- which include Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham and Singham 2, Ranveer Singh's Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, which featured Akshay Kumar.

Apart from this, Shilpa is also a part of filmmaker Sonal Joshi’s next film Sukhee.

