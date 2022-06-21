Shilpa Shetty says she's doing Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force for her son Viaan: He said, ‘mumma you've to do it'

Shilpa Shetty, who will make her debut in Rohit Shetty's cop universe with Indian Police Force, has revealed that it was her son Viaan Raj Kundra who convinced her to do the film. Shilpa, who will appear in the film alongside Sidharth Malhotra, said that Viaan is the only reason she is doing the film. Also Read| Shilpa Shetty bakes cake for mom Sunanda Shetty on her birthday, shares pics with son Viaan Raj Kundra, daughter Samisha

Shilpa recently recalled that Viaan, who is a huge Rohit Shetty fan, had started jumping up and down upon finding out that his mother has been offered to star in his film. Viaan also told her that she has to do the film for him.

Shilpa told news agency PTI, "I told my son that Rohit Shetty has offered me a role and he jumped and he said, ‘Mumma you have to do it for me’. When I saw the excitement on his face, I was so happy. He is such a big fan of Rohit. I always tell Rohit this is something I did for him (my son)."

The actor also recalled that she initially thought someone was pulling a prank on her when she was told Rohit wanted to cast her in the film. She said, “It first came via someone that Rohit is trying to get in touch with me and wants me to play a part in his project. I thought they were joking. When he spoke to me, I said let me think about it and it was a yes."

Indian Police Force, an eight-part series, will stream on Amazon Prime Video next year. It will mark the OTT debut of Shilpa, Sidharth, as well as Rohit. The series is a part of Rohit's cop universe films-- which include Ajay Devgn's Singham and Singham 2, Ranveer Singh's Simmba, and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi.

Shilpa's latest release was Nikamma, an action-comedy that starred her as a superhero named Agni. The film also starred Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. Apart from Indian Police Force, Shilpa also has Sukhee in the pipeline.

