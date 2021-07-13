Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan found her better in Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 than the original, says Hungama 2's Meezaan

Shilpa Shetty and Meezaan had the social media buzzing with their 2.0 version of Chura Ke Dil Mera in Hungama 2. While the song has been receiving divided reactions, Meezaan has revealed that Shilpa's son Viaan gave the song his seal of approval.

In a recent interview, Meezaan said that he was all praise for Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 during the screening of Hungama 2. The actor recalled that Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra's son Viaan felt his mother looked better in the remixed version of the song.

"I remember I saw the song at the screening we had in Juhu and I was sitting with my family and Shilpa ji's family was also there and her son Viaan was also present. I could hear Viaan tell 'mom, I love this song way better than the original and you are looking way better than the original'. And I thought, exactly! If this kid thinks that, then it's true because today's generation is my audience, the viewers who probably haven't even seen the original," he said, speaking with DNA recently.

The song originally appeared in Main Khiladi Tu Anari. Shilpa was seen sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar in the song. When Meezaan was asked if he was 'apprehensive about the comparisons' with the actor while making the new version, Meezaan said, "No apprehensions but I knew it was going to happen. At the same time, it didn't matter to me because we weren't copying the song, we tried to recreate it in our own way, with our own tadka and today's Gen Z kind of texture to it. I think we've done pretty well. We maintained the soul and essence of the original song but at the same time did it in today's way."

Earlier in the day, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Meezaan confessed he wasn't even born with the original Chura Ke Dil Mera track was released. He added that he had not dreamt of recreating the song. Meezaan and Shilpa will be joined by Paresh Rawal and Pranitha Subhash in Hungama 2, directed by Priyadarshan. The movie marks Shilpa's return to acting after over a decade, and will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 23.