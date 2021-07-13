'Shilpa Shetty looks not a day older than 25,' says her Hungama 2 co-star Pranitha Subhash

South actor Pranitha Subhash is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Priyadarshan's upcoming comedy Hungama 2. The film, which also stars Paresh Rawal and Meezaan, will serve as a comeback vehicle for Shilpa.

Pranitha, who has been working in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu films since 2010, spoke of her admiration for Shilpa Shetty.

In an interview with Zoom, she mentioned how she looked up to the senior actor. She was quoted as saying: "She's one actress I really look up to because she puts so much effort on herself, whether it is her looks or how she maintains her style. Not just me, but the entire crew when we saw her (on the sets), we didn't really expect her to look so young. She literally looks not a day older than 25."

Hungama 2 will release on July 23, on Disney+ Hotstar. In the run-up to its release the film's song, a remix of Shilpa's old hit Chura Ke Dil Mera (Main Khiladi Tu Anari, 1994), has been creating quite a buzz online.

Pranitha, meanwhile, has her second Hindi film up for release as well. She will be seen in Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India. The war drama will release on August 13 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Speaking about it, she said in the same interview: "It's a different genre, it's a different set of people. In every way it is different. It's a challenge that I really wanted to take up."

Shilpa is one of the most popular Bollywood stars on Instagram. Be it her yoga videos, pictures from her personal life or comic videos that her husband Raj Kundra and she put up, she is a huge hit online. Shilpa has also been judging reality dance shows for many years. She is currently judging Super Dancer 4. In fact, a few days back, she decided to prank Super Dancer 4's Vaibhav with a horrifying new look as a revenge for all the times she had scared her.