Shilpa Shetty’s son Viaan is in beast mode at the gym, fans call him ‘Tiger Shroff lite’. Watch

Shilpa Shetty is a fitness freak and her son, Viaan Raj Kundra, seems to have inherited it from her. In a video shared on Instagram by his aunt Shamita Shetty, the nine-year-old was seen going into full beast mode at the gym, effortlessly doing pull-ups with resistance bands, full splits and cartwheels, among other things.

“Today’s Monday motivation, my baby viaan. #nephew #mondaymotivation #fitnessgoals #fitnessmotivation #workout ##workoutvideos #gymvideos #goals #love,” Shamita Shetty wrote, as she posted the video of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s son Viaan working out. The clip ended with him showing his abs.

Fans marvelled at the agility of Viaan. “Tiger Shroff Lite,” one called him, while another said he was ‘too good’. A third commented, “Wasnt expecting the last part! Amazing beta well done.” A fourth said, “Woow keep going little champ.”

Incidentally, Viaan is a huge fan of Tiger Shroff and considers him his ‘guru’. In 2019, Shilpa shared a video of Viaan doing his first-ever backflip, as Tiger watched. “Little Gymnastic student showing off some skills in front of #guru and the Student of the Year! @tigerjackieshroff thankyou for being his inspiration.. Viaan did his ‘FIRST’ back flip today .. to impress you,” she wrote in her post. Tiger commented, “He’s my inspiration now! This is just the beginning for my superhero bro viaan!”

Shilpa often posts videos of herself working out and performing yoga asanas. Last year, during an appearance on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show What Women Want, she talked about the one cardinal sin committed by people trying to get fit. She said that while many get gym memberships, they do not pay enough attention to their diet. “I always say that you can’t cheat on your diet. It’s like a marriage; you can’t cheat on your marriage and expect it to work,” she said.