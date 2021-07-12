Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shilpa Shetty’s son Viaan is in beast mode at the gym, fans call him ‘Tiger Shroff lite’. Watch
bollywood

Shilpa Shetty’s son Viaan is in beast mode at the gym, fans call him ‘Tiger Shroff lite’. Watch

Viaan Raj Kundra, the son of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, gave some major Monday motivation to everyone with his new workout video. See the clip shared by Shamita Shetty on Instagram here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Shamita Shetty shared a video of her nephew Viaan Raj Kundra working out.

Shilpa Shetty is a fitness freak and her son, Viaan Raj Kundra, seems to have inherited it from her. In a video shared on Instagram by his aunt Shamita Shetty, the nine-year-old was seen going into full beast mode at the gym, effortlessly doing pull-ups with resistance bands, full splits and cartwheels, among other things.

“Today’s Monday motivation, my baby viaan. #nephew #mondaymotivation #fitnessgoals #fitnessmotivation #workout ##workoutvideos #gymvideos #goals #love,” Shamita Shetty wrote, as she posted the video of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s son Viaan working out. The clip ended with him showing his abs.

Fans marvelled at the agility of Viaan. “Tiger Shroff Lite,” one called him, while another said he was ‘too good’. A third commented, “Wasnt expecting the last part! Amazing beta well done.” A fourth said, “Woow keep going little champ.”

Incidentally, Viaan is a huge fan of Tiger Shroff and considers him his ‘guru’. In 2019, Shilpa shared a video of Viaan doing his first-ever backflip, as Tiger watched. “Little Gymnastic student showing off some skills in front of #guru and the Student of the Year! @tigerjackieshroff thankyou for being his inspiration.. Viaan did his ‘FIRST’ back flip today .. to impress you,” she wrote in her post. Tiger commented, “He’s my inspiration now! This is just the beginning for my superhero bro viaan!”

Also read: Arjun Kapoor says it ‘still sounds very strange’ when Janhvi Kapoor calls him ‘bhaiyya’

Shilpa often posts videos of herself working out and performing yoga asanas. Last year, during an appearance on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show What Women Want, she talked about the one cardinal sin committed by people trying to get fit. She said that while many get gym memberships, they do not pay enough attention to their diet. “I always say that you can’t cheat on your diet. It’s like a marriage; you can’t cheat on your marriage and expect it to work,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shilpa shetty tiger shroff viaan raj kundra

Related Stories

bollywood

Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan imagines her as Hela from Thor Ragnarok, copies her dance steps in new video

PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 11:58 AM IST
bollywood

Shilpa Shetty says it was tough to not make son Viaan 'feel like he is being ignored' after daughter Samisha was born

PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 08:44 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Mama cat brings her kitten for play date with human baby. Video is adorable

Novak Djokovic gifts his racquet to a young fan after Wimbledon final. Watch

Baloch singers’ rendition of Teri Mitti from Akshay Kumar’s Kesari wins hearts

Man springs into action to put out fire in front of neighbour’s door. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP