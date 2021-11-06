Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan showers Samisha with hugs as they celebrate Bhai Dooj. Watch
bollywood

Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan showers Samisha with hugs as they celebrate Bhai Dooj. Watch

Shilpa Shetty shared a video of her children Viaan and Samisha celebrating Bhai Dooj. The family was in New Delhi until this morning. 
Shilpa Shetty's children Viaan and Samisha celebrate Bhai Dooj.
Published on Nov 06, 2021 06:24 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Shilpa Shetty has shared a video of her children, son Viaan and daughter Samisha, celebrating Bhai Dhooj. In the video, shared on Saturday on Instagram, Viaan and his sister twinned in red and white kurta-pajama on the occasion. 

The video began with Samisha trying to sit in Viaan's lap. After he helps her get comfortable, Shilpa Shetty prompts them to wish fans ‘Happy Bhai Dhooj.’ While Viaan repeats it easily, Samisha doesn't quite repeat the phrase exactly. Her baby language version of the wishes left Shilpa and Viaan in splits. Through the video, Viaan showered Samisha with hugs. 

Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, “The bond between siblings can never be explained, but it always leaves me amazed! *touchwood* A very Happy Bhai Dooj to all of you, from Samisha and her Paaji, Viaan-Raj!” 

 

RELATED STORIES

Shilpa and the children flew to New Delhi soon after the Diwali celebrations. The actor and her daughter were spotted at the airport to catch their flight on Monday morning. 

A few hours after the flight, Shilpa shared videos and pictures of a lavish feast that was put together by her friend. The spread included chole bhature, samosas, paani puri, chaat and other snacks. She also shared a video in which she binged on a pot full of rasgullas. 

“Wishing you all a Happy and prosperous New Year Instafam, love, light, health and loads of happiness. Enough reason for a #fridaybinge,” she captioned the video. 

Also read: Shilpa Shetty enjoys a lavish feast of chole bhature, gol gappe and rasgullas a day after Diwali. See pics and video

Following the Bhai Dooj celebrations, Shilpa and her children seem to have taken off to Dharamshala, in Himachal Pradesh. On Saturday evening, she took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video of the snow-capped mountain seen from her flight. She also shared a few pictures from her stay at the holiday destination. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shilpa shetty kundra shilpa shetty shilpa shetty daughter
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Hrithik dances with mom to 80s songs, plays with sparklers on Diwali. Watch

5

Bhai Dooj 2021: Bollywood's famous brother-sister duos 

Inside Khushi Kapoor's birthday bash: Janhvi, Aaliyah, Bhumi attend the party

Virat on having Anushka, Vamika by his side: 'That's celebration enough for me'
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP