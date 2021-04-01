Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shilpa Shetty says it was tough to not make son Viaan 'feel like he is being ignored' after daughter Samisha was born
Shilpa Shetty says it was tough to not make son Viaan 'feel like he is being ignored' after daughter Samisha was born

Shilpa Shetty talked about how it was challenging for her to make son Viaan feel equally loved after the birth of daughter Samisha.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 08:44 AM IST
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra with their kids, Viaan and Samisha.

Shilpa Shetty talked about the challenges of being a parent to her son Viaan after daughter Samisha was born. She said that it was important to make him equally loved and not like ‘he is being ignored’, with the arrival of the new baby.

Last year, in February, Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra welcomed their second child, Samisha, via surrogacy. Their son, Viaan, is eight years old.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Shilpa said that the lockdown proved to be a blessing for her because she was able to spend quality time with her two children. However, it was challenging for her to help Viaan adjust to Samisha’s birth, she said.

“It was really hard because my son is nearly nine and he is doing virtual school. To be a hands-on parent, with a newborn, not making him feel like he is being ignored, because he has always been the apple of my eye and all of ours, was a hard task,” she said.

Shilpa and Raj welcomed Samisha on February 15 last year, after trying to have a child for five years. Announcing the little one’s birth in an Instagram post, she said that their ‘prayers have been answered with a miracle’.

The post also revealed the beautiful origin of Samisha’s name. “‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is ‘to have’, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for ‘someone like God’. You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family,” the actor wrote.

Currently, Shilpa is seen as one of the judges of Super Dancer, alongside Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapoor. She is also set to make her acting comeback after more than a decade and has two films in the pipeline. She has Sabbir Khan’s action-thriller Nikamma, alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. She will also star in Priyadarshan’s comedy, Hungama 2, with Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash.

