Shilpa Shetty scolded Raj Kundra for ruining 'family's reputation', asked 'Why did you need to do this?': report

Shilpa Shetty reportedly scolded Raj Kundra for besmirching the family's reputation during a police raid that was conducted at their house recently.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 28, 2021 07:58 AM IST
Actor Shilpa Shetty lashed out at her businessman husband Raj Kundra when he returned home briefly for a search, after he was arrested in connection with a porn racket earlier this month.

"We have everything, what was the need to do all this," the actor said to Raj Kundra," NDTV reported, quoting sources. Raj was arrested last week in connection with a porn racket and is currently in judicial custody. He is allegedly involved in the production and streaming of pornographic content through an app called HotShots.

The report quoted police sources as saying that Shilpa Shetty broke down after seeing her husband, and said that the "family's reputation was ruined, their endorsements in the industry were being cancelled and that she had to give up many projects." She also spoke about financial losses.

According to news agency ANI's sources, Shilpa has been questioned twice, but no evidence tying her to the alleged porn operation has been found. “Shilpa was very upset after the interrogation. She and Kundra had a huge argument where she shouted and asked him what was the need of doing such a thing and why he did everything. The crime branch team had to intervene between the couple to pacify the actress,” the sources said.

Raj was arrested last Monday in connection with a porn case. He has been booked under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. On Tuesday, he was sent to 14 days of judicial custody.

