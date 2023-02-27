Shilpa Shetty serves Monday motivation with workout to Baazigar O Baazigar. Watch

Shilpa Shetty has shared a video from her daily workout session in which she is seen dancing to the hit song Baazigar O Baazigar from her 1993 film Baazigar. Shilpa played the second female lead in the film though the song features lead actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Also read: Shilpa Shetty looks like an ‘apsara’, Sonam Kapoor stuns at Mumbai event

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the video on Instagram, Shilpa wrote, "Ab gaane mein Baazigar kuch alag hai, toh ‘Monday motivation’ bhi toh kuch alag hona chahiye (Baazigar is a bit different so the monday motivation should also be different)! Today’s routine is just a fun cardio step-workout with a little ‘SSK twist’ added to it.

Elaborating the workout, she further wrote, "It majorly works the cardiovascular system and legs. Make sure to time it, though. For e.g.: do it for 60/90/120 seconds × 5 times or more reps. (Just remember to keep an eye on the platform, so you do not trip over it and use a platform-height according to your fitness level.) I have done it on a 4” platform. If you do try this one out, remix this reel with me and don’t forget to tag me. Happy Monday! #swasthrahomastraho #FitIndia #SimpleSoulful #FitIndiaMovement #fitnessreels."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Her fans loved her dancing to Baazigar and called her ‘fantastic’. Many also called her ‘superb’ and ‘awesome’ in the comments section.

Shilpa had made her acting debut with Baazigar in 1993. Shilpa played a pivotal role in the film whcih also starred Raakhee, Dalip Tahil, Siddharth Ray and Johnny Lever. Last year, Shilpa was last seen in action comedy Nikamma. She starred alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. It didn't impress the critics or work at the box office.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shilpa will now be seen in her debut web series, Indian Police Force. Directed by Rohit Shetty of Golmaal fame, the series also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. She had fractured her leg during the shooting of the show last year and was on rest for several weeks before bouncing back.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON