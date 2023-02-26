Shilpa Shetty looks like an ‘apsara’, Sonam Kapoor stuns at Mumbai event. See pics

Shilpa clearly stole the show in her saree-inspired outfit. She wore a brown-grey blouse with a white, satiny drape that looked like a saree. She wore multiple bangles and styled her hair in waves. Her fans were smitten by her ethereal look. “I can’t even manage to look like this in my 20s,” wrote a fan. “Only she can pull and style a plain white sari like this. Her stylist needs a raise for sure,” commented another. Someone even joked, "Julius Cesar ka rehearsal ho raha hai kya (is someone rehearsing for Julius Caesar?)

Sonam, on the other hand, wore a white gown with an embroidered black and white jacket worn like a cape. She tied her hair in a tight bun and wore bangles similar to Shilpa's. Many people compared her look to Thakur's from Sholay but a few fans defended her too. “Super outfit… I don’t know y comment section is talking about her style in a negative way.. her fashion is always international level,” wrote one.

Tiger Shroff and Karan Johar chose black suits and Sophie Choudry was seen in a white outfit too. Others at the event included Ekta Kapoor and Anita Hassanandani.

Tiger Shroff and Karan Johar at the event.

Sophie Choudry, Ekta Kapoor and Anita Hassanandani.

Shilpa was last seen in Nikamma with Abhimanyu Dassani. Her upcoming projects include Indian Police Force with Rohit Shetty, starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead. The web series will star Shilpa as a cop. She also has comedy-drama Sukkoo.

Sonam had been on maternity leave for a while and welcomed her son Vayu with husband Anand Ahuja last year. Her next release will be murder mystery Blind.

