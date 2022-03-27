Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty shower mom with hugs and kisses; Bipasha Basu says: 'We do the same to our mom'. Watch
bollywood

Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty shower mom with hugs and kisses; Bipasha Basu says: 'We do the same to our mom'. Watch

Shilpa Shetty and her sister Shamita Shetty kissed and hugged their mother Sunanda Shetty. Watch the video here.
Shilpa Shetty and her sister Shamita Shetty kissed and hugged their mother Sunanda Shetty.
Published on Mar 27, 2022 04:30 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Shamita Shetty recently shared a video as she and her sister, actor Shilpa Shetty kissed and hugged their mother Sunanda Shetty. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Shamita shared a video in which the sisters are seen cuddling with Sunanda at home. (Also Read | Raqesh Bapat on his bond with Shamita Shetty: Would not name it relationship; She is a dear friend)

As the video started, Shamita Shetty was seen hugging her mother who lay on the bed. On the other side was Shilpa Shetty who kissed her. As the sisters showered their mom with kisses, she was also seen hugging and kissing them back.

In the video, Shamita is seen jumping out of bed realising that it was being recorded. She told the person holding the camera, "Aaah you can't film this." After trying to take away the phone, she ran towards her mother. Shilpa was seen getting out of bed after giving her mother another hug.

In the video, Shamita wore a black and white jumpsuit. Shilpa wore a beige coloured blazer, top and white pants. Sunanda opted for red ethnic wear with a large bindi on her forehead. The title song of Kya Kehna (2000) played in the background.

RELATED STORIES

Sharing the clip, Shamita captioned it, "Some moments are just priceless (red heart emojis)....#videooftheday #postoftheday #familytime #mom #munkitunki #lovealways." Reacting to the post, Shilpa wrote, "(black heart and nazar amulet emojis) Missinnnnnggg you both soooo much (halo and hug emojis)."

Actor Bipasha Basu commented, "We do the same to our mom, soooo cute." Actor Rakhi Sawant dropped laughing and raised hands emojis. Neha Bhasin wrote, "Awwwww @sunandashetty10 one from me too."

Shamita is the younger sister of Shilpa. She was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 15. Though, she didn't win the show she was showered with love by her fans. On the show, she fell in love with actor Raqesh Bapat. They have been spending time together and also celebrated Holi and went out for dinners. The duo was also spotted together at the Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2022 ceremony

 Shilpa is currently shooting for her film Sukhee. The film is helmed by Sonal Joshi, who has earlier served as an assistant director on films like Dhoom 3 and Jab Harry Met Sejal among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
shilpa shetty kundra shilpa shetty shamita shetty
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP